Tobacco farmers urged to destroy stalks

Herald Reporter

Tobacco farmers have been urged to expedite the destruction of stalks to avoid tobacco regrowths and the spreading of pests and diseases.

While the deadline for stalk destruction was yesterday, growers can seek extension from the Department of Quarantine Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement to avoid penalties.

In the event of late crop establishment as a result of delayed rains, some growers may not have been able to complete reaping before the stipulated date.

In a statement, Kutsaga Board said tobacco stalks must be cleared in all fields to break the life cycles of pathogens, pests and diseases before seedbed preparations begin.

“To improve sustainable tobacco production in this coming season, tobacco stalks must be cleared from all fields to break the life cycles of pests,” said the organisation.

Officials from TIMB, AGRITEX and Quarantine Services conduct routine inspections on growers’ fields to ensure compliance.

Failure to abide by the legislated dates attracts stiff penalties.