Tobacco farmers deliver 208 million kg

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Tobacco farmers have received US$721 million from the 208 million kilogrammes of the golden leaf delivered to the auction and contract floors so far.

This is slightly below the US$832 million received during the same period last year after the delivery of 275 million kg of tobacco.

This year’s target is 265 million kg, lower than last season’s 297 million kg. This year’s crop was affected by the El Nino induced drought.

Statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) indicates that so far, 11.7 million kg have been delivered to the auction floors while 197 million kg have been delivered to the contract floors.

The average price this season is US$3.45. The highest price is US$6.99, compared to US$6.10 from last year.

A total of 82 646 bales have been rejected so far, against 96 204 bales from last season.