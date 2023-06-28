Tobacco farmer trainings intensify as 446 kg seed sold

Edgar Vhera

Agriculture Specialist Writer

The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) has sold 446 kilogrammes of tobacco seed as the institution intensifies training of farmers.

Statistics released by TRB show that by June 22 seed sales were 446.327 kilogrammes equivalent to 89 265 hectares.

TRB public relations and communications officer, Mr Tatenda Mugabe said basic tobacco production trainings were being conducted every Wednesday for free in Harare.

“TRB is conducting basic tobacco production trainings for free at Kutsaga in an endeavour to sustainably increase production and productivity,” said Mr Mugabe.

Tobacco seed price remain unchanged from last year’s price of US$30 per ha.

“TIMB and other industry stakeholders will be facilitating farmer education to increase efficiencies and reduce production, harvest, and post-harvest losses.

“Our technical and field officers will be conducting trainings with farmers in their regions,” said TIMB public affairs officer Mrs Chelesani Tsarwe.

According to TIMB production of good grades in tobacco that fetch high prices start before the crop is planted.

Other important factors in ensuring a high-quality crop include some land selection, land preparation, fumigation, fertilisation, seedling selection, topping and suckering, reaping, curing and storage.

Calendar-based training for small-scale farmers on best agronomic practices are also being offered at Trelawney Training Centre, Panorama Training Centre, Dozmery Training Centre, Nyamazura Training Centre and Magamba Training Institutions.

The training courses covers all aspects of tobacco production from seedbed, soil testing, land preparation, transplanting, topping right up to curing, presentation and marketing.

Meanwhile the ongoing 2023 marketing season has seen 277 million kg of tobacco worth US$838 million being sold by day 73.

This is a 52 percent increase in volume and value terms in comparison to the same period last year.

The average yield this season has risen to 2 tonnes per hectare from 1, 7 tonnes per hectare the previous season.