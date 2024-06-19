Tobacco deliveries hit 198 million kg

Farmers have so far pocketed over US$686 million, compared to the US$800 million which was earned by farmers during the same period last year.

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

Farmers have so far delivered 198 million kilogrammes of tobacco to the floors, a 25 percent decrease from the 265 million kg delivered during the same period last season.

Farmers have so far pocketed over US$686 million, compared to the US$800 million which was earned by farmers during the same period last year.

Statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) show that over 11 million kg worth US$39 million were delivered to the auction floors while 187 million kg worth US$645 were delivered to the contract floors.

This year, the highest price is US$6.99, compared to US$6.10 from last year.

This year’s tobacco output is expected to reach 265 million kilogrammes, a bit below the projected annual production of 300 million kg.