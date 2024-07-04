Tobacco company targets 1 000 ha under cereals

Wheat farmers have already surpassed the total area put under wheat last season, ensuring an even greater surplus over normal consumption and allowing more wheat-based processed foods to be manufactured and sold.

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The Agricultural Rural Development Authority has collaborated with a local tobacco firm to put 280 hectares under winter wheat production as they seek to consolidate efforts to ensure grain self-sufficiency and food security in the country.

The same field was under maize that was grown under an agreement with K2. The tobacco company realised 300 000 tonnes of maize, which is currently awaiting delivery to the market.

In terms of the wheat crop, the tobacco company is expecting an average yield of 5 tonnes per ha and an expected yield of 900 tonnes.

Premier Tobacco Auction Floor executive director, Mr Owen Murumbi said the partnerships with Arda and K2 seek to boost production and support Government’s initiatives of improving food security.

Mr Murumbi added that as time goes on, they intend to embark on value addition of the grain.

SOS Maizelands farm manager Mr Nicholas Jann Oosthuzen said nothing will stop them from producing a good harvest following as Arcadia Dam has enough water.

He said value addition of their crops will enable them to double their income.

The company acquired equipment through Government programmes and this has ensured smooth operations.