Title deeds issuance to start next month

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

The issuance of title deeds is set to commence in earnest next month, National Housing and Social Amenities Permanent Secretary, Engineer Theodius Chinyanga has said.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald today, Engineer Chinyanga said the printing centre is ready to start printing the title deeds.

“The proper issuance of title deeds will start from July, a dry-run has already been done at the printing centre and its ready to start printing. The securitised paper is already in the country and the number is good enough to start. The verification we are doing is at an advanced stage,” he said