Tips on sensitive skin, hair routine

When it comes to skin types, having sensitive skin can be the most frustrating.

Anything from a change in products to environmental factors can cause irritation and discomfort.

However, with the right care and attention, you can manage your sensitive skin and keep it looking and feeling its best.

Here are some tips on how you can care for your sensitive skin.

Use gentle skincare products

When choosing skincare products, opt for ones that are specifically formulated for sensitive skin.

Look for products that are fragrance-free, hypo-allergenic, and free of harsh chemicals and additives.

Patch test before trying new products

Before introducing a new skincare product into your routine, do a patch test on a small area of skin to see how your skin reacts.

This can help prevent any potential allergic reactions or irritation.

Avoid hot water

Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Opt for lukewarm water when washing your face and body to prevent drying out your skin.

Avoid harsh exfoliants

Skip abrasive scrubs and exfoliants that can irritate sensitive skin.

Opt for gentle exfoliating agents like alpha hydroxy acids (AHBHAs) to help slough off dead skin cells without causing irritation.

Moisturise regularly

Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy skin barrier function.

Choose a gentle moisturiser that is non-comedogenic and provides hydration without causing irritation.

Wear sunscreen daily

Sunscreen is essential for protecting your skin from harmful UV rays, which can exacerbate sensitivity and lead to premature ageing.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply throughout the day, especially if you’re spending time outdoors.

Consult a dermatologist

If you’re struggling to manage your sensitive skin or experiencing persistent irritation, consider consulting a dermatologist for personalised advice and treatment options.

They can help identify triggers and recommend suitable skincare products for your specific needs.

On to hair, even though we all strive to have strong healthy hair, there are several common daily habits that could be unknowingly damaging our hair.

Here’s a look at how you could be damaging your hair and possible solutions to keep your locks healthy.

Heat styling

One of the most common ways people damage their hair is using heat styling tools excessively.

Blow dryers, flat irons and curling irons can all cause damage to the hair shaft, leading to dryness, breakage, and frizz.

To minimise the damage, try to limit the use of heat styling tools and always use a heat-protecting spray before styling.

Over-washing

Another common culprit for hair damage is over-washing.

Washing your hair too frequently can strip it of its natural oils, leading to dryness and breakage.

Try to wash your hair only 2-3 times a week and use a sulphate-free shampoo to prevent further damage.

Brushing incorrectly

Brushing your hair too vigorously can also cause damage.

Instead of using a regular brush, opt for a wide-tooth comb or a brush specifically designed for wet hair to detangle your locks gently.

Tight hairstyles

Tight hairstyles like ponytails, braids, and buns can also cause damage by putting stress on the hair follicles.

Avoid tying your hair into tight ponytails.

Try to alternate between loose and tight hairstyles to give your hair a break from the tension.

Chemical treatments

Chemical treatments like colouring, perming, and straightening can also damage the hair if done improperly or too frequently.

If you must colour or chemically treat your hair, make sure to consult a professional stylist and follow their advice on how to maintain the health of your hair.