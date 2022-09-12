Tino Kadewere and the injuries curse

DOWN AND OUT . . . Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere is set to be sidelined for an indefinite period after suffering an injury to the quadriceps of his right leg during a first-team training session with his new Spanish La Liga football side RCD Mallorca last week

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

TINO Kadewere appears to be a cursed lot.

The Warriors striker was yesterday set to write his own piece of history by becoming the first Zimbabwean football player to play in the Spanish La liga.

And to even spice up the feat, he was going to make his debut in a league widely believed to be the best in the world against the most iconic club on earth, Real Madrid.

But an injury on his quadriceps meant the Mallorca loanee, who is no stranger to injuries will have to wait, a bit longer before he can kick the ball in a La Liga competition.

He might even fail to recover soon enough to represent Mallorca with his French team, Lyon, also concerned with the Zimbabwean’s situation.

Mallorca confirmed the development and fears on their website.

“Tino Kadewere has suffered an injury to the quadriceps of his right leg during a first-team training session.

“Our medical team is working together with Olympique Lyon to determine whether the forward will require surgery or not,” read the short statement posted by Mallorca.

The club revealed the forward had ruptured the right quadriceps, an injury which could rule him out for up to six months if not more.

Although it wasn’t immediately clear by yesterday whether Kadewere would require surgery or not, there are fears he could be out for the better part of the season.

Sports medicine expert Edward Chagonda said depending on the degree of the injury, quad ruptures normally sideline players for at least six months.

“It all depends with the size of the injury.

“There are minor or moderate quad strains which can heal on their own within at least three weeks provided the athlete won’t be partaking in any activities.

“Then there are ruptures which firstly need surgery and then call for at least six months to totally heal,” said Chagonda.

“Quad ruptures are tricky and recovery depend on a number of factors. Some athletes may even require up to 12 months to fully recover.”

Kadewere was supposed to start yesterday’s afternoon match against Real Madrid but got injured in midweek.

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga yesterday and continue their perfect start to the season.

Kadewere was, however, expected to heal well within days until it was discovered the injury was more serious than initially thought.

Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre told Spanish publication Marca the MRI scan taken on the quadriceps revealed the sprain could be complicated.

“It’s a complete setback,” Aquirre told Madrid-based publication Marca.

“The training ended and he felt something strange.

“We did an MRI and it’s a bit more serious than expected. Now we have two options: a conservative recovery or a minimal intervention.

“I couldn’t talk about deadlines. We fought for him and it’s a shame.”

Kadewere had fallen out of favour at French Ligue 1 side Lyon where he has hardly made headlines as he is often down injured.

The injury curse seems to be following his European career since making the switch from Harare City to Djurgaderns in Sweden in 2015.

The 26-year-old missed five games for Lyon in September last year as he was sidelined by a leg sprain for three weeks.

He never got to pick himself up as much as he had done the season earlier and was hardly recognisable at the French Ligue 1 side.

He rarely featured in the team towards the end of the year and his lack of match fitness was brutally exposed at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January this year.

Caretaker coach Norman Mapeza had no option and included him in his squad but Kadewere, apparently lacking in both physical and mental strength, performed dismally in the two games he played.

In fact the Highfield bred boy, was one of the worst performing players in Mapeza’s squad.

But his injury last September was not the only one he has suffered since moving to Europe.

He spent 105 days on the sidelines between July and October 2018 from the time he was at French Ligue 2 side Le Havre and his early days at Lyon due to ruptured knee injuries.

A year before, he had also spent 85 days grounded with a hamstring injury.

His latest injury has even left Spanish La Liga representative in Southern Africa, Enrique Suay, a concerned man.

“So far, I cannot comment further than what Real Mallorca have said pertaining to that injury.

“But it will be sad if he is sidelined for a lengthy period at a time he was supposed to be making his debut in La Liga,” said Suay.