Time to unwind after hectic week

Arts Reporter

It’s month-end and already some people have headaches concerning their financial obligations like rentals and salaries for their workers.

But those who got their salaries already should be scouting where to spent some of their money on leisure this weekend.

Artistes are not stopping hosting shows and this time around and with summer approaching, a lot of outdoor activities will be taking place.

Not forgetting a gentle reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is still among us and always sanitise, observe social distance and wear your masks.

Here is part of the weekend guide to activities and revealers can take a pick:

16 girls vie for Miss Culture

Zimbabwe

All is set for the Miss Culture Zimbabwe beauty pageant tomorrow at the Casino Marina, Longchen Plaza, Belvedere, Harare.

16 girls are vying for the coveted title which will see the winner representing the country at Miss Culture International to be held in September.

The 16 finalists are as follows: from Harare Alisha Bwanya, Chantel Baison, Mitchell Simeon and Shalom Jack, Manicaland representative is Tanaka Dumbura, while from Bulawayo there is Patience Gumbo, Tanaka Chiruka, Shamah Mawoko and Ellain Ncube.

From Midlands province there is Scholasticah Makoni, Ropafadzo Gura and Natasha Zhuwawu. Mashonaland representatives are Tinashe Dahwa, Priscilla Chitsa and Ruvimbo Rusamhu, and there is only one girl is from Masvingo and her name is Constance Saeti.

The pageant is running under the theme, “Celebrating culture, diversity and identity”.

It is being hosted by reigning queen Miss Culture Zimbabwe Pauline Marere, who also happens to be the licence holder cum national director of the pageant.

The entertainment will be provided by Andy Muridzo and Gwevedzi band among others.

Jah Prayzah, Macheso for Mafara show

In a bid to continue spreading drug abuse awareness campaigns, organisers for the Mafara show dubbed “Anti — Drug and Substance abuse” said all was set for the show which will also see Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah sharing the stage.

The event, which is taking place this Saturday at No.1 Ground in Mabvuku, will also see artistes such as South African Butsa 929, Poptain, Qoufuzed, Chillspot family, Judgement Yard, Bazooker, Enzo Ishall and Pumacol performing. There will also be guest appearances from Mike Chimombe, Chimpa, Boss Kangara, T.M.T and Chief J.

In the afternoon, the event will kick off with a soccer match between Mbare Select and Mabvuku. It is being hosted by Boss T One and is free of charge.

Mbeu takes centre stage on Sunday

Afro fusion singer Mbeu has promised fireworks at his show scheduled for this Sunday at Arrupe Jesuit University in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

The Shamwari hit maker’s show is organised by St Ignatius Feast Music dubbed “One Stage, One Purpose” which is meant to fund-raise for St Paul’s Musoni Hospital equipment.

He will be joined on stage by Humbled Voice, Catholic Joyful Melodies and Angelic Voices. In an interview with The Herald Arts, Mbeu said the event will also give opportunity to upcoming artistes to perform and learn a thing from him.

Killer T in Bindura tonight

Zimdancehall musician Killer T took to social media to announce that he will be performing tonight at Tendai Hall in Bindura.

He is expected to sample new and old songs from his albums.

Killer T has continued to stay relevant in the field, as he is booked for a show almost every weekend.

‘Watch and Pray’ with Mai Patai

Renowned gospel musician Rospina Patai, affectionately known as Mai Patai, is launching her album titled “Watch and Pray” tomorrow at Christ Unveiling Centre in Harare.

According to the musician, the six track album launch will see various seasoned gospel artistes performing too as part of the celebrations. The musicians include Bethany Pasinawako Ngolomi, Jose Sax, Jonah Chivasa, Chipo Muchegwa, Pastor Elizabeth Chinouriri Ankomah and Natsai Moyo.

Moto Republik hosts masterclass

Tomorrow at the Moto Republik in Harare, hip-hop artistes are set to benefit at the inaugural masterclass by musician Noble Stylz, which is running under the theme, “Financial literacy in Arts”.

It will be facilitated by comedienne Sharon Magi Chideu, while panelists include former minister Fortune Chasi, senior auditor Chiko Chipunza and ZiFm’s radio producer “P.D tha Ghost”.