‘Time to submit production and productivity returns for 2022/23 season’  

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

FARMERS under the A1 and A2 resettlement models have between now and March 15 to submit their production and productivity returns for the 2022/23 agricultural production season, the Government has advised.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Service (ARDAS) disclosed this in a statement released recently.

Read the statement said: “All A1 and A2 resettlement farmers are advised that the production and productivity returns for 2022/23 season are now due. The forms are expected to be submitted during the one-month period spanning February 15 and March 15.”

The statement added that production and productivity annual return forms were to be filled in by farmers, declaring their progress in terms of production.

“Information generated from these forms will be used for recommending 99-year leases and joint ventures,” continued the statement.

ARDAS Chief Director Professor Obert Jiri yesterday said these returns were crucial for tracking and evaluating farmers’ progress in terms of crop and livestock productivity and farm improvements.

“For A2 farmers, these returns, because they track three-year historical data, enable evaluation by Government for the purposes of 99 year lease issuance.

“There are parameters that are tracked for each crop and livestock enterprise. If a farmer surpasses the set thresholds, they are recommended for the 99-year lease,” said Prof Jiri.

He said the process was rigorous and robust to ensure appropriate farmers are recommended.

“It is important to note that productive, non-productive and underutilised farms can be identified through this process. This may give way for various decisions to be made by the farmer and Government, for example on 99-year lease and joint venture recommendations,” continued Prof Jiri.

The ARDAS report dated February 6 shows that 26 464 farmers had been issued with A2 offer letters and 52 percent of these submitted their returns last year.

A total of 8 614 submitted A2 forms had been captured, representing 63 percent.

Of the 186 625 A1 farmers nationwide, 57 percent (106 524) have submitted returns for last year, with 46 percent of these having been captured.

Offer letters are issued to both A1 and A2 farmers, which makes it critical that assessment of land utilisation be carried out on each plot before 99-year leases are dispensed to deserving farmers for increased production.

The forms contain detailed information such as proportion of arable area currently being utilised, water sources, potential irrigable land, area under irrigation, whether there is a joint venture arrangement, crop and livestock production information, equipment ownership, farm infrastructure and ends with challenges and constraints to production.

The forms are available on the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development website, provincial and district Agritex offices.