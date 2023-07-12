TIME FOR A NEW BEGINNING . . . ZIFA normalisation Committee unveiled

UNITED WE STAND . . . Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry (third from left) and FIFA head of development programs in Africa Solomon Mudege (second from right) pose for a photograph with members of the normalisation committee Sikhumbuzo Ndebele (left), Rosemary Mugadza (second from left), Nyasha Tashinga Sanyamandwe (far right) and chairman of the normalisation committee Lincoln Mutasa (third from right) soon after the unveiling ceremony at Crown Plaza Hotel in Harare yesterday

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has been the football villain over the past 16 months.

The same can be said of Sports and Recreation Commission board chairman Gerald Mlotshwa.

The pair has been roasted left, right and centre for their roles in the suspension of the corrupt Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA executive in November 2021 which subsequently led to the banishment of Zimbabwe from international football.

On paper, their decision to push out the ZIFA board bordered on arrogance and total disrespect of FIFA statutes.

And for over a year, the naysayers seemed right.

The two have been called names, too.

And Coventry has revealed that she was never popular even with some of the people closer to her due to her stance.

But she has been unwavering in her bid to see the mess in football cleaned.

And in a huge victory for Zimbabwe and Coventry of course, FIFA have seen it fit to lift the suspension with the installation of a four-member normalisation committee led by reputable former Dynamos boss Lincoln Mutasa. And it’s not business as usual as a new era dawns on the Zimbabwean football landscape with Coventry and Mlotshwa the heroes of the movement.

One would feel for Coventry as she broke down during a press conference, with Zimbabwe part of the international football family for the first time in almost 17 months.

“We now have the normalisation committee in place. I would like to thank FIFA, CAF and COSAFA for being open over the last year-and-a-half to better understand the situation on the ground.

“This did not happen overnight, it took a lot of good faith and goodwill on both sides and I want to thank them for that and for giving guidance when it was needed and for seeing the value which we bring to the table as Zimbabwean football.

“Soccer is our heartbeat and we were judged very harshly because of the decision that we took (to suspend the former ZIFA board).

“But we had to make those hard decisions in order to make sure that we are doing the best for all stakeholders. The way our soccer was running was heavily dependent on what administrators wanted and only for their own benefit,” said Coventry.

“And we made the decision that enough is enough; we were never popular.

“It’s now time to turn a corner and become one of the greatest soccer countries in the world. We used to be ranked in the top 40 in the world. We need that chance to get back there. Our athletes deserve that chance to live their dream.

“We have got an opportunity right now to do that through the normalisation committee; to build and rebuild a solid foundation that sees all of our soccer fraternity and stakeholders thriving — our fans, our youth players, our women and men’s players coming together.

“This is the time. I want to thank the football fraternity for walking this journey, whether you agreed with it or you didn’t, I want to thank you for that.

“The constructive criticism was never taken in bad light, it was always taken seriously and I hope you will continue to walk the same road with us. We have good people within our football fraternity.

“I hope now they are going to be brave enough to stand up and be a part of this change. Don’t allow the rot to come back.

“It wasn’t the easiest of the roads but it’s a road that led us to the light and I hope we all take this opportunity with both hands and we run full speed ahead in ensuring that Zimbabwe becomes a global phenomenon in the world of football,” said Coventry.

FIFA head of development programs in Africa Solomon Mudege said Zimbabwe will always have the backing of the international football mother body.

“It has been a long and winding road but I am here to announce the lifting of the suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association,” he said.

“All the requirements which were stated in February 2022 have been met and the installation of a normalisation committee for the betterment of this great sport.

“What I do want to assure you is the full support of FIFA, CAF and COSAFA”.

Mlotshwa said due to the deterioration of standards and acute governance shortcomings at ZIFA, they had wanted a normalisation committee as far back as August 2019.

“In August 2019, the SRC wanted to suspend the ZIFA executive committee for the debacle arising from the African Cup of Nations participation.

“Rather than acting hastily, the SRC sought FIFA’s intervention suggesting the installation of a normalisation committee to oversee the affairs of the association.

“FIFA however, declined this proposition, not considering the situation grave enough for such drastic measures at that point,” he said.

“The appointment of a normalisation committee to steer the course of ZIFA reforms forms the cornerstone upon which the required reforms can be erected within the organisation.

“In early 2023 FIFA, CAF and SRC arrived at a consensus over the appointment of such a normalisation committee. The subsequent months were utilised in deciphering the mechanics and legalities zeroing on the optimal implementation.

“This endeavour has been a product of collaboration involving all parties including not just FIFA but CAF and COSAFA. Today marks the genesis of a golden era in Zimbabwean football. The SRC wishes to express its sincere appreciation to FIFA, CAF and COSAFA. We have been engaging”. The coming back of football has been hailed by several stakeholders including supporters.