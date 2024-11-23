Timba, 34 others convicted

Court Correspondent

Harare regional magistrate Mr Collet Ncube yesterday convicted CCC administrator Jameson Timba and 34 others for participating in an unlawful gathering.

However, the other 28 activists have been acquitted for lack of sufficient evidence.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti proved that on June 16, this year at around 2pm, police received information that there was an unsanctioned gathering at Timba’s house.

It is believed the purpose of the meeting was to plan unlawful demonstrations in Harare.

Police went to the house where they heard a lot of noise and later saw a large gathering.

Reinforcements were called in when the suspects behaved in a riotous way by throwing stones at a police vehicle that was slightly damaged.

Police had to use tear smoke to control the crowd and arrested the suspects.