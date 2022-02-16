TIMB licences tobacco buyers, contractors

The TIMB statistics indicate that 122 769 growers have registered for the 2022 season compared to 145 625 last year.

Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has licensed 33 buyers and 31 contractors as farmers intensify curing of tobacco ahead of the opening of the 2022 marketing season.

Opening dates have not been set as the TIMB and Agritex are still carrying out the crop assessment.

TIMB communications manager, Ms Chelesani Moyo, yesterday confirmed the development.

“To date, 33 A Class buyers and 31 contractors have been licensed,” she said. “Currently, TIMB and AGRITEX are carrying out a crop assessment exercise which will guide stakeholders in putting in place measures for the upcoming marketing season.”

The TIMB statistics indicate that 122 769 growers have registered for the 2022 season compared to 145 625 last year.

Tobacco Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr George Seremwe, yesterday said most farmers with an irrigated crop were through with reaping and some had started grading the tobacco.

“On the irrigated tobacco, most of the farmers are on the finishing side of reaping for curing and some are already grading the tobacco in preparation for the opening marketing of season,” he said.

“The dry land tobacco was planted a bit late, so most of the farmers are on their first reaping. Most of the small-scale tobacco farmers grow dry land tobacco which is still in the field.”

Zimbabwe Tobacco Association (ZTA) chief executive, Mr Rodney Ambrose, said there were positive estimates of good yields despite the adverse weather affecting the crop.

“The crop has grown out well and clean in many areas and naturally in areas that received large amounts of rain, disease is starting to come in,” he said.

“The earlier planted dry land crop is growing out well and has been affected in some areas by leaching due to the incessant rains. Angular has been noted in some crops.”

Area reports suggest that total hectarages to be successfully grown out will be down on 2021.

The ZTA expressed concern over erratic electricity supply.

“Extensive load shedding, coupled with faults has seen growers go days and weeks without power,” said ZTA. “The utility’s teams on the ground, however, are to be commended for doing the best they can but the challenges outstrip the resources available.”

During the 2022 tobacco marketing season growers, will retain 75 percent of the proceeds of their crops in hard currency, up from 60 percent last season.