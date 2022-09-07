Tilowakuti makes solid start for Zimbabwe

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

LEADING Zimbabwean female golfer Batsirai Tilowakuti helped team Zimbabwe to a solid start in the All-Africa Challenge Trophy which teed off at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club Course in Tanzania yesterday.

Tilowakuti carded an impressive round of level-par 72 to finish the opening round in a two-way tie for third position with South Africa’s Bobbi Brown.

Tanzania’s Wanyenche Hawa holds the early lead after carding a three-under-par-69 while Kenya’s Naomi Wafula is second on the individual leaderboard following a two-under-par 70.

Zimbabwe’s other representatives had mixed fortunes in the first round with Yollander Mubaiwa carding a round of 83 while Kudzai Mandava signed for 91.

The All-Africa Challenge Trophy is a biennial continental ladies’ golf championship in Africa that had its inaugural edition in May 1992.

Each participating country is represented by three players and a non-playing captain.

Using Eisenhower scoring, the best two scores per round count towards the daily team score in the 54-hole stroke play format.

Zimbabwe finished fifth in the previous edition of the tournament which was held in Ghana in 2018.

The Zimbabwe team is accompanied by the Zimbabwe Ladies Golf Union president Margaret Vera.