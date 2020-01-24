Tiger not thinking about records

SAN DIEGO. — Tiger Woods said he was not thinking about breaking the record for PGA Tour victories as he prepared to tee off his 2020 campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines yesterday.

The 44-year-old former world No. 1 golfer drew level with Sam Snead’s long-time mark of 82 wins with victory at the Zozo Championship in October, and could set a new record this week at a course where he was won eight times before.

But a relaxed-looking Woods, who finished 2019 on a high after leading the United States to victory in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, said on Tuesday pulling clear of Snead is the last thing on his mind at Torrey Pines this week.

“That number, just trying to get to 83, I really don’t think about it,” Woods told a press conference.

“Because I still have to think about all the things I need to do to win the golf tournament.

There’s so many different shots I have to play.

Strategy, thinking my way around the golf course.

I’m more consumed in that.”

Woods is similarly unmoved by the possibility of matching or bettering Jack Nicklaus’s haul of 18 Majors.

Woods improved his tally to 15 last year with a sensational victory at the Masters in Augusta.

“Even to get to the number I’m at right now, 15, is a lot,” Woods said.

“Not too many guys who are around have seen that kind of number before. It’s just going to take time.

It took Jack about 26 years to get to his number, it’s taken me 20-odd years to get to my mine. — AFP.