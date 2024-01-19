Thuli Petroleum fined US$400 for selling contaminated petrol

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A Harare magistrate recently fined Thuli Petroleum US$400 after finding it guilty of selling contaminated petrol.

The magistrate ordered the accused to purify the petrol and sell it only when it conforms to standards

The complainant is the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).

Thuli Petroleum was represented by Christoffel B. O’neil a male adult residing at 1 Uplands Close Highlands Harare.

The court heard that on December 29 2023, the informant Gladmore Rongai a fuel technician from ZERA was on duty, when he received information pertaining to complaints from aggrieved motorists who had purchased and refueled their motor vehicles from Thuli Petroleum.

Rongai went to the service station and observed that the accused’s employees were selling petrol. He introduced himself to one of the accused’s employees as a ZERA official and asked to collect fuel samples and took them for tests in ZERA’S mobile laboratory in the presence of the company’s representative.

The laboratory test results which are herein attached on annexure marked “A” revealed that the accused person was selling petrol that did not conform to E20 ZWS964 Part 4 standard implying that the Petrol was contaminated.

The fuel pump containing the contaminated petrol was then sealed with tamper-evident seals and labelled.

The exhibits are held at the site secured by Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) seals.

The accused had no right to sell contaminated petrol.