Three-year-old boy murdered at apostolic sect shrine

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Police in Mashonaland East Province have arrested a Dema woman, Linet Takawira (31), for allegedly killing her three-year-old son at a church shrine yesterday.

The boy’s body was reportedly found with his mouth, ears and nose stuffed with ashes.

Allegations are that on February 13, 2023, around 10 pm, Takawira of Dizha Village, Chirasavana, Chief Seke in Dema went to bed with her husband Mr Kudakwashe Dzinamarira (37) together with their son Tanatswa.

The next morning, the husband woke up and discovered that his wife and son were not in the room, he informed a neighbour and they conducted a search.

Takawira is believed to be mentally challenged.

While conducting the search, they met a boy who informed them that he had seen Tanatswa lying on the ground covered with a blue towel at a Johane Masowe Echishanu shrine in the same village.

The two allegedly proceeded to the scene where they discovered Tanatswa’s lifeless body.

They reportedly proceeded to file a report with the police.

Mashonaland East Police Spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

“Upon attending the scene, police discovered the body of the deceased stuffed with ashes in the mouth, ears and nose. The mother of the child was seated naked in an ash pit, about 30 metres away from the body, with ashes all over her body.

“She was subsequently arrested and the body of the deceased was conveyed to Chitungwiza hospital mortuary for postmortem.”

Inspector Chazovachiyi urged guardians of those who are mentally challenged to ensure that they take their medication religiously and always monitor their activities every time.