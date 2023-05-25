Three-year jail term for brick-moulding squabblers

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A fall-out over brick-moulding soil landed two Chinhoyi brothers in soup after having been slapped with a three-year jail term each for assaulting a 28-year-old Chinhoyi man.

Malvin Kudakwashe (30) and Naison Kudakwashe (24) of Journeys End Farm, Chimhoyi were recently found guilty by Chinhoyi Provincial Magistrate, Mr Ignitius Mugova.

The duo which was charged with assault, was initially sentenced to 48 months in prison.

Mr Mugova suspended 18 months for five years and will effectively save 30 months behind bars.

Prosecuting for the State, Mr Nyasha Sibesha, told the court that on an unknown date, in April 2021, Gabriel Chidarikire (28) and his friend Percy Waruza, who dug soil at Matsatse, Journeys End farm, for brick moulding, realised two weeks later that someone had used the soil to mould bricks.

They took the bricks and threw them in the pit and later on another day, the two brothers passed through Matsatse area and checked for their bricks which they had moulded using the soil that belonged to Chidarikire and his friend.

They discovered that their bricks had been thrown in the pit.

On January 1, 2022, Chidarikire met the two brothers at Homestead Shopping Centre in Chinhoyi and Malvin asked him why he and his friend had thrown their bricks in the pit.

Malvin tripped him down and tried to hit him with a fist on the head while he was still on the ground, but Chidarikire blocked him and stood up.

Naison picked a farm brick and hit Chidarikire on the forehead who, however, managed to escape before seeking refuge at a nearby shop.