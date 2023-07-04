Three up for robbing and stripping 28 people

Crime Reporter

Three armed robbers including a member of the security services have been arrested on allegations of robbing and stripping naked more than 28 people countrywide after offering them lifts in separate incidents.

The three were part of a gang, including a woman that has been using various vehicles and offering lifts to people before robbing them of their valuables, cellphones and cash.

They are believed to have robbed various amounts ranging between US$5 and US$12 000 along the highways, especially the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, Harare-Mutare Road, Harare-Bulawayo Road and other areas in and around the city.

The suspects are Sheman Penyani (21) of house number 36514 Unit J Chitungwiza, Isaiah Chiocha (42) of 9988 Unit H, Seke, Chitungwiza and a member of the security service, Jerimia Makaza (37) of 379 Eyecourt in Waterfalls.

Investigations revealed that during the period between April 2023 and June 2023, the country experienced a spate of armed robberies perpetrated by suspects who were using pirate taxis and offering unsuspecting travellers transport to different destinations.

It is alleged that mostly, the suspects would use a black Nissan Serena and a silver Toyota Voxy while committing the crimes and would dump their victims in bushy areas after robbing them of their valuables.

This week, detectives from CID Homicide in Harare received information that the two vehicles had been spotted in Unit J Extension, Chitungwiza.

They went to the area where they spotted the silver Toyota Voxy registration number AEB 9722 parked at a car wash at Unit J Extension Shopping Centre before they arrested Sheman Penyani who was seated under a tree.

Police interviewed him and he implicated Isaiah Chiocha who was later arrested at his home, leading to the recovery of another getaway vehicle, a black Nissan Serena registration number AGF 1258 which was parked at his place of residence.

Searches were conducted at the houses where the two suspects were residing and police recovered some of the stolen property which include a Samsung cell phone A31, a Grey Samsung Tablet, and a Police identity card.

Implements which were used to commit robbery cases namely an Okapi Knife, electric shocker and three pepper sprays were also recovered.

The suspects further implicated Jeremiah Makaza who was later arrested and another suspect only identified as Short and a woman only known as Shalom as their other accomplices and are still at large.

So far 28 people have had their statements recorded by the police and it is suspected that they could be more victims.