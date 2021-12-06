Three prophets up for murder

Crime Reporter

THREE self-styled prophets have gone into hiding after killing a woman they had accused of being a witch by forcing her to drink an unknown concoction in Binga last week.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police are seeking for information which can lead to the arrest of three unknown self-proclaimed prophets with one of them only known as “Kiss”.

“The trio is wanted in connection with the death of Zekela Muleya (72) at Donga Village in Binga last Friday after the suspects alleged that she was a witch. They shaved the victim’s hair, cut her with a razor before administering unknown concoctions on the wounds and forcing her to drink the substances,” he said.

She died on the spot and a report was made to the police.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a case of suspected murder in which a self-styled prophetess administered a healing concoction that turned out deadly leading to the patient’s death.

The incident occurred in Glen View when a local woman sought spiritual healing from the self-proclaimed prophetess. Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect, Shylet Chatikobo (33), was up on a murder charge.

“Chatikobo administered a concoction on Linet Mbesa on 05 October in Glen Norah, Harare, leading to her death. The victim had sought spiritual healing from the suspect,” he said.