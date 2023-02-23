Three people injured by rubber bullets in Bulawayo

Crime Reporter

Three people were injured this morning after Bulawayo City Council Police fired rubber bullets to disperse a crowd which had gathered to demonstrate against an operation targeting illegal vendors.

The injured were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

Police have since launched investigations into the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“The ZRP confirms a shooting incident in which three people were injured after Bulawayo City Council police fired rubber bullets to disperse a crowd which had gathered to demonstrate against an operation targeting illegal vendors in Bulawayo CBD on February 23, 2023 in the morning.

” The injured are admitted at United Bulawayo Hospitals. More details will be released in due course,” he said.