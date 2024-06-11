Three more courts earmarked for Mashonaland Central

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Judiciary Service Commission has secured land for the construction of three courts in Shamva, Centenary, and Mbire in Mashonaland Central Province as it moves to ensure the availability of judicial services in all parts of the province.

A temporary courthouse is currently being renovated in Shamva while plans for the construction of the main court behind the District Development Coordinator’s offices are in progress.

The provincial magistrate, Mr Tinashe Langton Ndokera, said this initiative is in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of ensuring inclusivity and access to justice for all.

In Centenary, the country club will be converted into a courthouse to provide services from Monday to Saturday.

The aim is to address the issue of long distances that people travel to get to the courts, which has led to some complainants abandoning their cases.

“We are bringing judiciary services closer to the people. In Centenary under Muzarabani District, plans are underway to take over the country club and convert it into a courthouse. This court will provide services from Monday to Saturday,” said Mr Ndokera.

“We have observed that the closer we are to the people, the more clients we receive. The long distances to courts resulted in some complainants abandoning their cases.”

In Mbire, JSC has secured a stand at Mushumbi Pools and plans are underway to construct a courthouse.

Mr Ndokera added that negotiations for a stand at the Nzvimbo Growth Point are underway to service the expanding business centre.

“It is necessary to have a court at the growth point. In the past years, only Bindura had a regional court which deals with rape and armed robbery cases,” he said.

“Since the beginning of the year, we are visiting Guruve twice a week for the regional court to sit.”