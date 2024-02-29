  • Today Thu, 29 Feb 2024

Three more arrested over US$720 000 heist

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

Three more suspects involved in the US720 000 robbery, where a financial services company in Belgravia, Harare, was raided and lost over US$720 676, R10 500, Euro 120, a 7.65 mm CZ Vzor pistol and three laptops have appeared in court this afternoon.

Shadreck Tendai (42), Phillip Rwodzi (37) and Livingstone Tunha (53) who are all employees of Quest Financial Services, appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Apollonia Marutya.

The State applied for a warrant of further detention which she granted.

They are expected to appear in court tomorrow when their six co-accomplices are appearing.

The accomplices are Washington Mangwanda (21), Brighton Chikuwa (27), Silence Matambo (27), Liberty Mukangaise (31), Richard Marondera (25) and Luke Zinyengere (28).

