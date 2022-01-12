Three more additions to Zinara board

Herald Reporter

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona has appointed three more people to the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board.

Ms Angeline Matopodzi an accountant, Ms Sthengisiwe Brenda Nhiliziyo a lawyer and group legal counsel at Tongaat Hullet and Advocate Kingston Magaya, a legal advisor and legal director in Government.

“Section 8 (2) of the Roads Act (Chapter 13:18) provides, inter alia, that the Zinara Board shall consist of 12 members appointed by the Minister.

“Currently, the board has eight members with five men and three women. Therefore, the board is short of four members, three of which I am appointing today. Of the three, two are females and one is a man which brings the board to 11.

“Of the 11, six are men and five are women, meaning that there is one outstanding appointment of a woman,” Minister Mhona said.

He said President Mnangagwa had approved today’s appointments.

The minister added that the board members had gone through a rigorous and meticulous vetting process, this their appointment is based on merit, integrity and their knowledge and understanding of and experience in the strategic leadership of public entities such as Zinara.