Three Manna Resorts gardeners remanded in custody

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

THREE gardeners at Manna Resorts have appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$2 560 from their employer when their workplace was ravaged by fire last week.

Zacharia Phiri, Richman Kamusasa and Simon Vhiya were facing theft charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Noticia Shenje.

The three are being represented by Mr Brighton Sadowera.

They will be back in court tomorrow for bail application.

The State alleges that on November 1 at Manna Resorts in Glen Lorne, Harare at around 4am, the complainant travelled to South Africa and left everything in her office intact.

When she returned the same day at around 11pm, she did not did not proceed to the office because it was late.

The court heard that on November 2 at around 8am, the complainant proceeded to her office to check whether everything was intact as there had been a fire incident the previous day.

She then discovered that her office property was moved to another room.

The court heard that the complainant went to the room where her office property had been moved to and found that the money that she had kept in the cupboard was missing.

The complainant then asked Guilty Maneja if he saw anyone who took her money as they were moving the property. Maneja told her that he had seen the three accused persons pulling the money from a white wallet.

He said when he asked them what they were doing, accused person number two offered him (Maneja) US$2 to stop him from reporting them him to the authorities.

The State says the total value stolen is US$2 560 and US$644 was recovered and handed over to the complainant.