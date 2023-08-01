Three die in spine-chilling midnight inferno

Three people have perished in an inferno in Muzarabani

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

In a spine-chilling incident in Chitimbe village in Muzarabani three people including a 12-year-old boy died after the bedroom hut they were sleeping in was locked from outside and torched.

The trio, a 70-year-old woman, her grandson and their 65-year-old aunt were burnt beyond recognition.

When the bodies were discovered, the charred remains of grandmother and grandson were close to the wall facing each other 80 centimetres from the door.

DNA samples of the deceased were collected for tests by the forensic department to identify the bodies.

The deceased are Eretina Chimuka (70), Emily Kamugiya (65) of Kujogo village in St Alberts and Maxwell Jose (12).

Reports say at around 9 pm the trio were at Chimuka’s homestead and retired to bed in a thatched bedroom hut.

At around midnight, their neighbour Letwin Mutemadaro (35) was awakened by loud cries from Chimuka’s homestead.

She went outside to investigate and saw the hut in flames.

She rushed to the hut and saw that it was locked from outside

She called their names and they screamed back asking for help.

Mutemadaro rushed back to collect an axe while calling out to other villagers to help.

When she came back the thatched roof had collapsed while other villagers had gathered, trying to put out the fire.