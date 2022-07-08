Three colonels promoted

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, yesterday promoted three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) colonels to the rank of Brigadier-General.

The promotions are in terms of the Defence Act.

The three veterans of the liberation struggle are Canisius Moyo, George Chinoingira and Samuel Mpabanga.

Conferring the new ranks to the three during an investiture ceremony at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, Commander ZNA, Lieutenant-General David Sigauke, called on the general officers to continue safeguarding the gains of the country’s hard won independence.

“You will continue to serve the nation with patriotism and loyalty as you have demonstrated over the years. This recognition should give you energy and strength to exhibit exemplary attributes as you pursue your various endeavours after service.

“I therefore encourage you to continue supporting Government programmes and His Excellency’s vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income society by 2030,” Lt-Gen Sigauke said.