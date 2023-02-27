Three children, teenager drown in separate incidents

Crime Reporter

THREE minors aged four, five, six and a teenage boy drowned in separate incidents countrywide as police expressed concern over the safety of children countrywide.

Of the four one of them drowned in Jotsholo, two in Mberengwa while the boy aged 19 drowned in Jotsholo again while trying to cross a flooded river.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“The ZRP is concerned with the safety of minors left at home by adults as they embark on various activities. On February 23, 2023, Mthulisi Nhlalo Ndlovu aged 5 of St George Village, Chief Mabhikwa, Jotsholo, drowned in a two-metre deep well when his guardians left him alone at home,” he said.

On February 24, Donald Gwezuva (six) and Praymore Shoko (four) of Chidanhika Village, Chief Mapiravana, Mberengwa lost their lives after drowning in a 1.5m deep pool.”

The parents of the children had left the children at home while attending a local meeting.

Meanwhile, on February 25, 2023, the body of Resistance Mhlanga (19) of Banda Village, Chief Mabhikwa, Jotsholo was retrieved from the water.

The boy drowned while trying to cross the flooded Gwayi River.