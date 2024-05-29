Three Beitbridge cops jailed 10 years for robbery

A local resident, Mr Elias Mataga of Mkoba recently reported to the police a council employee, Kizito Wedzerai after he threw a spike under his Toyota Wish car resulting in one of the vehicle’s tyres being deflated.

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Three Beitbridge-based police officers have been jailed for 10 years each after they were found guilty of using their service firearms to steal a Toyota Prado at a fuel station.

In convicting Prince Mugove Kuchekenya, Andrew Magwenzi and Edmore Nyamaropa, Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Esthere Chivasa said the State, led by Abigail Chido Gohori, managed to prove a case against the trio.

Mrs Chivasa initially sentenced each of the three to 10 years in jail before suspending four years from Kuchekenya’s sentence after considering his health.

She went on to suspend two years for Magwenzi and Nyamaropa on condition of good behaviour.

In her ruling, Mrs Chivasa said it is not in dispute that the accused persons were in possession of a firearm.

She, however said in this case, no one was killed and there was no intention to kill.

The magistrate said the possession of a firearm means that the offence was committed in aggravating circumstances.

“There is no provision of a fine if the offence was committed in aggravating circumstances,” ruled Mrs Chivasa.

She went on to state that there was premeditation in the offence as the complainant was being trailed by the accused persons.

Mrs Chivasa accused the trio of putting the ZRP’s name into disrepute.

“If people can be robbed in broad daylight by armed policemen, no one will be safe in this country.

“Failure to pass a deterrent sentence will mean survival of the fittest in this country,” she ruled.

The magistrate further ruled that the offence was conducted in a sophisticated manner which was meant to cause difficulties during investigations.

“Cases of robbery are on the increase so there is need to pass a deterrent sentence. However, I will take into consideration that the accused have been in custody for a year,” she said.

The complainant in the matter is Timothy Musariranwa of Waterfalls, Harare, who is a Senior Compliance Inspector with the National Employment Council’s Tourism Department.

The court heard that on April 17, Musariranwa drove his motor vehicle, a silver Land Cruiser Prado, to Puma Service Station for refuelling.

On arrival at the service station, he was allegedly approached by Nyamaropa and his accomplices, Andrew Magwenzi and Prince Kuchekenya, who is still at large.

They were driving an unregistered silver Toyota Corolla.

The trio produced two unidentified pistols and pointed them at Musariranwa, ordering him to surrender his motor vehicle.

He complied and the trio drove the motor vehicle to Harare where they concealed it until detectives from CID VTS Harare received information which led to its recovery and their arrest.

