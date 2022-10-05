Three arrested over 11,6kg gold heist

A bullet hole (front of bonnet) on the How Mine security manager’s vehicle after a shootout with robbers yesterday

Crime Reporter

Three suspected armed robbers who were part of a group that were involved in a shootout with security guards before stealing nearly 12kg from a cash in transit vehicle in Bulawayo have been arrested.

The three were part of a 13 men gang that intercepted How Mine security guards yesterday morning and also got away with four firearms.

The incident occured near the 22km peg along the Bulawayo-How Mine Road at around 7.30am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were still in progress.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred on the 4th of October 2022 at the 21 km peg along Bulawayo- How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 11.6 kgs of gold on transit from How Mine to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo and four firearms were stolen,” he said.

On the same, day police received information that some of the stolen items were abandoned at a house under construction along Folly Road, West Summerton, Bulawayo.

Detectives reacted to the report and recovered, car keys, 3 x 9mmm spent cartridges, a black glove, a 303 rifle loaded with eight live rounds and three empty metal boxes.

Further investigations by the Police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR30XJGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi, also known as Tonderai Vumbunu and was at times seen being driven by Antony Moyo.

“Police arrested Antony Moyo who implicated Wilson Mutandwa and Earnest Mutandwa, who were subsequently arrested,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Earnest Mutandwa was arrested in Beitbridge while attempting to flee to South Africa.

The suspects’ accomplices who include Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Vumbunu, Israel Zulu, Diva (no further particulars known) and six other unknown suspects are on the run.

Asst Comm Nyathi said,” armed robbery syndicates, including company employees and associates leaking information to criminals are warned that their days are numbered.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects. Anyone with information should contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or Bulawayo Operations on (242) 7488 36 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.