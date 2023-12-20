Three arrested in Mtausi gold rush

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a gold rush in the affluent suburb of Mtausi Park in Gweru as the Government takes a stand against illegal mining.President Mnangagwa is on record that the Second Republic will not tolerate illegal mining and that mining must be done in a proper and environmentally friendly manner.

Police are now working with relevant Government entities to find a lasting solution to the Mtausi Park issue which has had sporadic gold invasions.

Police confirmed the arrests of the suspects on their official and verified microblogging site, X formerly Twitter, yesterday.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms that a report of gold panning and rush was received in Gweru’s Cowfold Park and Mtausi residential area,” reads part of the post.

“The situation is now under control with Police, EMA (Environmental Management Agency), Ministry of Mines and Mining Development working to resolve the issue with the stand owners.

“Three suspects have been arrested in connection with this case.”

The arrest of the suspects follows an invasion of the Mtausi Park residential area with some illegal miners bringing detectors, and tilling material among other things.

Their presence in the area was proving to be a security risk before the intervention of the police, with residents terrified by the presence of illegal miners.