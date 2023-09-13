Three arrested for murder after fatally assaulting ex convict

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

Police in Gweru have arrested three supects on murder charges for fatally assaulting a man recently released from jail after he confronted one of them accusing him of being a witness in a court case that sent him to jail.

Midlands Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko who confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday said the now deceased, Roy Mbiba (35) had been recently released after serving a jail term when he armed himself with an iron bar and visited one of the suspects, Godfrey Ncube (34) of Vungu accusing him of being the chief witness in the case that sent him to jail.

“Mbiba then struck Ncube with an iron bar and his friends, now his accomplices, Zwelani Nkomo (37) and Nkulumani Ncube (34) joined in and disarmed Mbiba before beating him with open hands and feet,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Mbiba fell unconscious and was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died on admission.

“The matter was reported to the police and the three were arrested.