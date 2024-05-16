  • Today Thu, 16 May 2024

Three Ambassadors present credentials

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Three new Ambassadors from Serbia, Holy See and Denmark have presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House and have pledged to boost ties between their nations and Zimbabwe.


First to present was Republic of Serbia Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Radisa Grujic, followed by Archbishop Janusz Stanislaw Urbańczyk of Holy See and lastly Mrs Elsebeth Sondergaard Krone from the Kingdom of Denmark.

President Mnangagwa receives letters of credence from the incoming The Holy See Ambassador to Zimbabwe Archbishop Janusz Stanislaw Urbañczyk at State House in Harare this morning. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Ambassador Grujic said they re-opened an embassy in Harare two years ago, adding that his country wants to continue cementing relations with Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa receives credentials from the Kingdom of Denmark’s incoming Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mrs Elsebeth Sondergaard Krone at State House in Harare this morning. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

“Our main focus will be to work on preservation of national interests of the both countries, and to be focused on the economic issues.


“In the future we will go much broader and deepen in all fields of cooperation,” he said.


Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ambassador Ranganai Chimbindi, attended the event.

