Thousands throng ZITF official opening

Wallace Ruzvidzo in Bulawayo

Thousands thronged the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) main arena, braving the scorching heat to witness the official opening of the expo by His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini.

Both President Mnangagwa and King Mswati III were welcomed with ululations from the crowd which oozed excitement.

The crowd marvelled at the precision of the flypast, while on the ground displays from the army drum majorettes and the police kept the crowd on their feet.

The crowd was in awe at the orderly fashion in which entrances into the arena by the mayors, service chiefs and ministers’ motorcades were in.

Speaking to The Herald after the official opening, Thabani Makina said the official opening of the trade fair lived up to its billing.

“I always look forward to the official opening because there will be lots of entertainment and it also provides with an opportunity to see our President at close range,” he said. “I was also happy to see King Mswati and his team which was in their traditional dress. The chants by the King’s team in praising him were also quite captivating.”

Sixteen year old Forget Ncube from Cowdry Park said the drum majorettes did it for her.

“It was my first time seeing those guys (drum majorettes) performing live, I was used to only seeing them on TV so I was very happy to see them performing,” she said.

“I was also equally intrigued by the flypast and how they are so timeous and in sync when we were singing the national anthem.

“The whole trade fair was such an experience because we also visited stands where we were given things like branded hats, calendars and t-shirts which was all just great.”

The army carried out their displays flying into the main arena with a helicopter in imitation of a rescue operation, much to the delight of the crowd.

They demonstrating how to undertake a dangerous rescue mission.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was when King Mswati III received an executive gift of two high-end chairs from ZITF chairman Mr Busisa Moyo, made of teak and genuine Zimbabwean leather.

He was appreciative and even invited President Mnangagwa to help him sample the chairs.

The body language of people, both the young and the old, as they left the arena said it all — it was a day well spent.