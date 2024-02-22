Thousands throng Mushagashe for Youth Day

Joseph Madzimure in MASVINGO

MORE than 30 000 people from across the country and the African continent, thronged the Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo Province yesterday for the National Youth Day celebrations.

Foreign delegates came from sister revolutionary parties such as South Africa’s African National Congress, Frelimo of Mozambique, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania and youths from Burundi, among others.

Several Cabinet Ministers, Central Committee and Politburo members, deputy ministers, legislators, and service chiefs, among others, were in attendance.

Delegates started arriving as early as 6am, as people wanted to occupy positions that would give them a vantage point.

The crowd went into ecstasy each time a high-profile leader arrived, and the volume went a notch higher when President Mnangagwa entered the venue.

Entertainment was not in short supply as delegates enjoyed renditions from different artistes such as ZCC Mbungo Brass Band, DJ Fantan, Sabhuku Vharazipi and Mbuya Mai John, among others.

For an event mainly for young people, fashion, in its various forms, was on display.

Those with outstanding clothing designs had the burden of being stopped from time-to-time to engage those that sought to get contacts for their tailors.

In his remarks, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said youths should adopt and make use of the ideals of the country’s founding fathers to enhance national development.

He added that youths were the backbone of the country’s economy, hence the need to effectively plan the future of the younger generation.

“The country that forgets to plan for its youths has no future, youths are the future of a nation,” VP Mohadi said.

“Our celebrations of the National Youth Day have greater meaning for Zimbabweans. This day, Your Excellency, provides us with an opportunity to share ideas for building youths for the future.

“I want to express gratitude to all of us present today and the party, for this gathering. Some travelled far from neighbouring countries to attend this event, thus showing its significance.”

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire said Government was working towards removing the dependency syndrome among youths through equipping them with life-changing skills in order for them to be self-sufficient.

“The country’s vocational centres are critical in imparting critical survival skills for the young people,” said Minister Machakaire.

Cde Phumzile Mguni from the ANC Youth League commended President Mnangagwa and the Government for initiating youth empowerment projects at all levels.

“We are here in Zimbabwe to commemorate the Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day, which is of great importance to the Zimbabwean youth and beyond the country’s borders,” she said.

Cde Jabulani Sindayigaya from Burundi said youths play a pivotal role in building the country’s economy.

“We are calling upon African countries to capacitate young people with necessary resources to effectively participate in economic development,” he said.

The National Youth Day commemorations were held under the theme: “Positioning youth empowerment and development towards achieving Vision 2030”.