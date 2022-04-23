Thousands throng Masvingo to benefit from First Lady, ZOU education initiative

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses beneficiaries of Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU training programmes during the launch of the partnership in Masvingo yesterday

Tendai Rupapa in MASVINGO

DRIVEN by a quest to further their education, thousands of women poured out of all the districts of Masvingo Province to register for life-changing courses free of charge under a partnership between Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation aimed at empowering the nation through open learning.

The First Lady had to conduct two sessions as she also addressed those outside the venue after the hall was filled to capacity, a sign that her programme is on high demand.

More than 10 000 people have so far registered countrywide in the programme in which pioneer beneficiaries from Epworth, Harare, have since graduated and are reaping the rewards of sincere and dedicated study.

Masvingo becomes the ninth province to benefit from the programme which is expected to cover all the country’s 10 provinces.

The districts of Gutu, Chivi, Mwenezi, Zaka, Bikita and Chiredzi in Masvingo were all represented at the oversubscribed event yesterday which attracted thousands of prospective beneficiaries, resulting in others following proceedings from an overflow tent.

No academic qualifications are required for one to qualify for the many courses on offer under the partnership which comes as a blessing to millions of people who failed to pursue their education due to financial difficulties and a host of other challenges.

Already, female inmates from Mutimurefu Prison in Masvingo have started lessons, showing how the First Lady is not leaving anyone behind in her empowerment initiatives.

Yesterday, ZOU professors, lecturers, deans of students and Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Gundani gave course outlines to the prospective students as they seek to hit the ground running.

ZOU is offering a motley of courses in its faculties of Agriculture, Applied Social Sciences, Arts, Culture and Heritage Studies, Technology, Sciences, Law, Education and Commerce.

The First Lady said it was her heartfelt desire to empower the womenfolk, the elderly and people living with disabilities, among many other groups, as she praised the people of Masvingo for turning out in their numbers to register.

Amai Mnangagwa also mixed and mingled with the crowd that thanked her for her life changing programmes.

“Madzimai ndafara nekubuda kwamaita nehuwandu nekuti manyaradza moyo wangu. Chishuvo changu kuti munhukadzi abudirire, ndinyaradzeiwo nekudzidza macourse auya pachena aya. The partnership between Angel of Hope Foundation and ZOU for community empowerment through open learning strives to complement National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which is commitment to leave no one and no place behind,” she said.

The move, she said, was a befitting extended privilege coming in the same week Zimbabwe celebrated its 42nd Independence Day where the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe pledged the development of the hard-to-reach places first.

“Today’s launch marks a positive development in terms of recognition of the existence and importance of the most disadvantaged community members among us, particularly girls and women in Masvingo Province,” she said.

“Thus it is my privilege and honour to launch the Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with ZOU community empowerment drive through open learning intended to benefit the marginalised, the socially excluded, the vulnerable, the disempowered and disadvantaged community living in Masvingo Province.”

The mother of the nation said she sought to open educational pathways for the upliftment of vulnerable community members who include former ladies of the night, people living with various forms of disabilities, the elderly, teenage mothers, disadvantaged young adults, disadvantaged mothers and fathers, disadvantaged youths among us, the socially and sexually abused children who head families, orphans, drug abusers, school drop-outs, homeless children in Masvingo Province, the list is endless.

“Women, we are saying ZOU has come to teach all of you who want to use their hands and uplift themselves. This takes a short time like two weeks and the certificates will be inscribed ZOU,” she said.

The First Lady urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously so that they fully understand concepts taught.

“ZOU has come to open your minds so that you gather self-confidence,” she said. “Most women cannot stand in front of others because they look down upon themselves. You can do it. I have come to restore your confidence that indeed you can stand before others. Let us learn. I know the people of Masvingo are resilient and you take lessons and use them for your benefit.”

Furthermore, she said; “Hama dzangu nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. However, it will not be possible for Zimbabwe to realise 100 percent of its goals if 50 percent of its people, the majority being girls and women, cannot realise their full potential.

“Empowering women, is empowering humanity and it is the fastest route to vision 2030. SaAmai ishuviro yangu kuti mudzimai ave neshungu dzekuvandudza hupenyu through education.”

Amai Mnangagwa also held an interactive session with those in the overflow tent and outside the tent to ensure everyone fully understood her mission.

“Please, do not go back home without registering for any course,” she said. “I am troubled as to what I can really do for you. What can I do for you women? How best can I do to assist you women? Those who live with disabilities, elderly women, you middle-aged women, the newly married, what can I do for you?

“I have brought education in which you are not asked as to where you ended and in what year. This will enable you to look after what you have, even zvipfuyo zvepamusha. Look how drunk these children are getting, their dressing and how they respond when sent on errands.

“I encourage all of us including these children to learn because ZOU has come and no one will demand payment. If anyone demands payment, quickly report to the police. Within two weeks you will be having certificates. Women, please comfort me, comfort me through learning. If you learn, my heart will rest. Walk with me till the end.”

Prof Gundani said the partnership with Angel of Hope Foundation sought to complement efforts by the First Lady to improve the welfare of the citizenry.

“We have designed these courses to transform lives so that you succeed,” he said. “The President is talking about Vision 2030, meaning that we look forward to uplifting the people’s way of life, wealth so that when we reach 2030 we would have gone upwards.

“As a university, we tailor-make courses that help you go forward in partnership with Angel of Hope Foundation.”

Prof Gundani said the courses they were offering were lifelong, life-changing and transformed lives forever.

Dr Eurita Nyamanhare, the director in the ZOU Vice Chancellor’s Office, said she was elated by the overwhelming response the programme had received from the people of Masvingo.

“If I compare with what we experienced in eight other provinces, it is like times four,” she said. “Due to large numbers, we could not manage to register all of them at the venue because it was overwhelmingly responded to.”

Instead, Dr Nhamanhare said they asked the prospective beneficiaries to register in their wards, districts, churches, organisations and they had given the people a week to do so.

“The names will be forwarded to ZOU Masvingo regional campus by Wednesday next week and then we will get the compiled list in Harare,” she said. “This was a resounding success.”

So overjoyed with the opportunity to go back to school and acquire university certificates were the people of Masvingo that they sang praises for the First Lady and wished her a long life.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Semeni Mutimhodyo, could not hide her joy.

“I am overjoyed because the First Lady’s visit has uplifted me,” she said. “I will be counted among other educated people in Zimbabwe. I went to school up to Grade 7 and never went further. Amai has pulled me out of the mud.

“Today the First Lady has brought university education on our doorstep to ensure I am also honoured and placed at the top in society. I will be counted among people who attained university education and get a certificate in Early Childhood Development (ECD). I enjoy working and teaching children at ECD level.”

Equally excited was Mrs Edwick Ruzvidzo (57) who has interests in farming.

“Amai has brought ZOU for us and I want to study agriculture so that I increase my knowledge in farming and improve production. I will learn about the soil and the appropriate plants and fertilisers. I will be able to earn income through farming. This is something I never expected in my life,” said Mrs Ruzvidzo as she danced and ululated with joy.

Mrs Loveness Ndlovu, who runs a boutique in Masvingo said the First Lady’s intervention could not have come at any better time.

She intends to study Business Management to sharpen her managerial skills and boost her business.

“I have a boutique and we are happy with the chance we have been given by the First Lady as people who entered business without knowledge,” she said. “Amai has brought us an open university. I wish God blesses our mother because through her, I will now understand how to run my business after completing my course.”

Also grateful was Mrs Patience Makuza (30) who said: “I am grateful to Amai for the programme she has brought to us so that we acquire education because most of us did not have funds to further our studies. I want to train as a nurse aid so that when there are road accidents I will be able to render assistance to the victims. I will also learn how best to take care of the elderly in the community.”

Some men who also came in support of their wives, were overjoyed and said they would also register.

Mr Thomas Muchatuta said he wished to attain a certificate in Health Behaviour.

The course covers the definition, rehabilitation and its importance, behaviour modification, the importance of traditional food and diet.

It also covers gender-based violence and stress management, the importance of adherence to medical prescription, person and substance abuse and ethics.

Those who attended were privileged to receive food hampers from the First Lady.

The programme was held in strict adherence to protocols of Covid-19 prevention, whereupon people were also being tested for the virus before entry.