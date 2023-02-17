Thousands pay last respects to Mushohwe

President Mnangagwa hands over the national flag to the late national hero Cde Christopher Mushohwe’s widow, Penelope, during his burial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

BARELY a week after burying another illustrious son at the National Heroes Acre, the nation was back to bury yet another, Cde Christopher Mushohwe, a man many people described as a patriotic cadre who was committed to improving the welfare of citizens through education.

Yesterday, hundreds of people teemed to the revered sacred shrine to witness the interment of the beloved former Cabinet minister, father, brother, son, and distinguished academic.

One of the beneficiaries of the Presidential scholarship, that were administered by the late Cde Mushohwe, Ms Sharon Mugwechete who enrolled at the University of Venda in South Africa from 2007-2010 commended the late national hero for his immense contribution to the less privileged in according them equal opportunities to acquire tertiary education.

“I want to thank him for uplifting our livelihoods and according us an opportunity to go to university, which we could not achieve on our own,” she said.

Her daughters Princess and Tanyaradzwa described their late father as a loving and caring man.

“He was a father, a provider, and a coach. He loved his wife, his children, his family, and the nation at large. He was a brilliant father, a teacher, and a mentor.

“We enjoyed each other’s company, we laughed together and we cried together during difficult times,’’ said Princess Mushohwe.

Mrs Mushohwe (centre) follows burial proceedings while flanked by relatives yesterday

Her young sister Tanyaradzwa said his father was a provider.

“We discussed political, economic, and social issues together. He was a principled and prayerful Christian man,” she said.

Among those who came early to bid farewell to the departed comrade was Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa who also hails from Manicaland, the province that gave the nation Cde Mushohwe.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the late Cde Mushohwe will be remembered for his love for Zimbabwe and passion for education.

“He loved the people, he loved his community so much. In 2008, unfortunately, after a lot of work, he lost the elections in Mutare West constituency, but he never gave up which shows his love for the country. He worked in Marange, he worked in Zimunya, and he was a development activist in terms of roads, in terms of schools, hospitals, and clinics.

“I know people of my district Zimunya, Marange are crying with the whole nation. The nation has lost somebody who worked so hard. I was talking about his job right at the grassroots level, he left a lot of projects which are still ongoing.”

Zanu PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha who worked closely with Cde Mushohwe, while still in the private sector echoed the same sentiments.

“When I was still in the private sector, I was appointed by Dr Mushohwe to be Air Zimbabwe board chairman. During that time, we worked very closely trying to improve the operations of Air Zimbabwe and coming up with strategies to turn around the fortunes of the national airliner,” said Cde Bimha.

Some of the mourners who thronged the national shrine for the national hero’s burial yesterday

Former Cabinet minister Dr Olivia Muchena, who is a close relative to the Mushohwe family described the late national hero as a God-fearing man.

“I worked with the late national hero at the United Methodist Church. We went to the same church. He was someone who loved to unite people even on different platforms.

“At the Government level during my tenure as the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, he assisted a number of students with scholarships especially those from underprivileged families,” said Dr Muchena.

One of his colleagues, Cde Mike Madiro, said the late national hero was a humble man who committed his life to empower others through education.

“We came from the same district in Mutare. We started politics together and the nation has lost a dedicated cadre, our relationship dates back even before we joined politics,” said Cde Madiro.

Zanu PF Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Cde Supa Mandiwanzira, who also worked with the late national hero before entering into politics, said the late Cde Mushohwe was community focused.

“I remember taking a couple of colleagues from the Affirmative Action Group to donate football uniforms and other items to support the community.

“We had a very strong relationship in terms of understanding what Zimbabweans wanted.

“He was a very inspiring character in that even though he was working in Government as the Minister he was at the same time the director for Presidential Scholarships,” said Cde Mandiwanzira.

Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi weighed in saying the late national hero was a selfless son of the soil.

Cde Mushohwe’s illustrious career in public service started in 1981 when he was employed as an assistant accountant at the then Dairy Marketing Board (now Dairibord).

He then left to take up the position of principal executive officer (Comptroller of the Prime Minister’s household) on October 1, 1981 – rising to be both Cabinet minister and Politburo member.