Thousands bid national hero Kabasa farewell

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa arrive at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of national hero Cde Abraham Kabasa yesterday. - Picture: John Manzongo.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

THOUSANDS of people yesterday thronged the National Heroes Acre to bid farewell to national hero, former Mashonaland East Governor, Cde Abraham Kabasa who died on April 29.

Cde Kabasa died at the age of 91, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The late national hero Cde Kabasa was a certified nurse who participated in the national resistance against the colonial injustices of the racist Rhodesian regime.

He also contributed to nation building in post-independence Zimbabwe, rising to become the provincial chairman of Zanu PF in Mashonaland East province

He was described as a distinguished civil servant, loyal and dedicated cadre who served his country diligently.

Relatives and colleagues described him as an unwavering cadre who dedicated his entire life to emancipating the country from the yoke of colonial bondage.

Some banners at the national burial shrine were inscribed: “Cde Abraham Kabasa our champion for development; Go well our hero, Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe Lakhiwa, Ngabanikazi, Brick by Brick.”

President Mnangagwa, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga go through the obituary of Cde Abraham Kabasa yesterday. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara.

Some youths and women chanted revolutionary songs from the start of the burial proceedings to the end, as they paid their last respects to one of their liberators who sacrificed his life in service of his country.

The 14-member Masimba Edenga Gospel Singers choir did not disappoint as they kept the crowd on their feet.

They provided entertainment with songs such as “Mhururu kumatenga”, “Regerera vanokutadzira” among others.

One of the choir members Mr Onai Mukumire said they worked closely with the Government departments to provide entertainment at national events.

“We started to offer such services in 2006 up to now. We will be comforting each other during the burial of high profile figures” said Mr Mukumire

Son to the late national hero, Mr Maxwell Kabasa described his father as a humble and an emotional man who loved his country.

He also commended President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF leadership for giving his father a befitting send off.

“I really appreciate the President and the Zanu PF leadership for according his father such a highest honour in the land,” said Mr Kabasa.

He said that his father was a pillar of strength to the family though emotional.

“My father was an emotional person. He was a man of integrity and corrupt free person. A humble man full of humility, and a respectful person,” he said.

Mr Kabasa said he gave his children an opportunity to go to school.

“He treated youth and young children with respect and dignity they deserve. He encouraged young generation to be respectful to their elders and also to love their country.”

Farming, he said was his passion.

“He has great ideas on how to transform farming into business.”

Zanu PF Council of Elders chairman Cde Sydney Sekeramayi who worked closely with Cde Kabasa during and after the liberation struggle described him as a hardworking man who loved his country.

“He would provide with medical help to the freedom fighters who were deployed in Mutoko area. To us he was very important and also inspired to see that even our senior nursing supporting officers were involved in supporting the liberation struggle,” said Cde Sekeramayi.

During his time as Governor, Cde Sekeramayi said the late national hero worked tirelessly to develop the area.

“When he was a Governor in Mashonaland East province, he worked hard, he was recognised for hard work with the determination that he had. We are happy that he worked so hard and we admire him, that is why the province recommended that he be granted national hero status,” he echoed.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi described the late national hero as a patriotic cadre who worked towards the upliftment of the general populace in the health sector.

She hailed President Mnangagwa for recognising the role played by the late national hero during the liberation struggle.

“He worked tirelessly by providing medical assistance to wounded comrades during the liberation struggle.

“Cde Kabasa also assisted in the recruitment of cadres and assisted them to cross to Mozambique during the liberation struggle,” said Minister Munzverengwi.

Former chief of protocol Ambassador Munyaradzi Kajese who worked closely with the late national hero described him as dedicated man who committed his life towards the development of the country.

“The passing on of the late national hero Cde Kabasa is a great loss not only in Mutoko, but nationally. We applaud the President for according him a hero status. He was someone whom I personally know.

“In 1968, I was in Makosa where he was a senior orderly. During that time, we worked together to combat and prevent the British Government in trying to impose its settlement in 1970.

“He was among the people whom we worked with to make sure that our voices of No were heard. Eventually, when I left in 1972, he became very active in trying by all means to look after the freedom fighters by supplying them with medicines as well as treating them. He did quite a great job on that.”

“In 1980, after elections, he became one of the Member of Parliament for our area, he represented as very well culminating him being deputy Speaker of Parliament and eventually Mashonaland East Governor,” said Ambassador Kajese.

Zanu PF national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha who also come from Mashonaland East province said the late national hero.

“He did a lot of work for the party and Government during his time, even before Independence, the history is very clear. He made a very big contribution to the armed struggle.

“After independence, he unified the province and was very exemplary and worked for the party right from the beginning,” said Cde Bimha.

Additionally, he said the national hero left a legacy of hard work.

Pallbearers take the casket bearing national hero Cde Abraham Kabasa’s body to its final resting place at the national shrine yesterday.

Dr David Parirenyatwa who also worked closely with the late national hero said Cde Kabasa was one of those militant activists who supported the liberation struggle even in its infants.

“He did it within the country and never left the country. He mobilised resources for liberation fighters and assisted them with medication at Makosa Rural Hospital.

“The hospital became a centre of activism and he was punished for that by the Smith Government,” The harassment did not deter him, he continued as a militant until after Independence.

It was noticed that within Mashonaland East, he was one of those who are consistent with the struggle. He rightfully deserves the national hero status,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

Cde Kabasa was also a well-trained orderly and dentistry and community work. He was a solid healthy worker in our system.

After he retired from active politics, he continued working as an orderly at Makosa hospital.

Youthful Seke Member of Parliament Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe hailed Cde Kabasa for his contribution towards the development of Mashonaland East province.

He challenged the youth to work towards the development of the country and complement the efforts made by the late national hero instead of engaging in drug abuse.

At the height of the liberation struggle, Cde Kabasa was in charge of Makosa Rural Hospital in Mutoko where he became heavily involved in the struggle by supplying drugs to the comrades, clothes, shoes, wrist watches and money.

He was also involved in mobilising people to join the liberation struggle.

Upon the attainment of independence in 1980, Cde Kabasa became one of the 10 Members of Parliament for Mashonaland East Province.

He also served as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and in 1990, he was appointed Mashonaland East Governor.

Cde Kabasa is survived by wife Mirriam, 11 children and 19 grandchildren.