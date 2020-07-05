This is how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the future of dating, relationships and intimacy

Janvi Manchanda

New Delhi- Times have changed drastically in the last few months. With the global coronavirus pandemic which has taken a toll on various countries across the world. We’re all struggling to control and contain this highly contagious virus which has changed everything.

It has impacted our lifestyle as well as the way we interact with people. We have been forced to limit ourselves to digital interaction with people around us and avoid socialising in person for the sake of everyone’s health and safety. But this has put a big question mark on the future of dating.

The millennials prefer online dating and have been the ones to bring around numerous different dating trends as well as the hookup culture but the ongoing pandemic has left us all wondering how the dating and intimacy scenario is going to change in the near future.

We all know that dating and relationships are complicated and require a lot of effort but now it has become even more difficult.

People have slowly started moving from physical dates to digital dates due to the health concerns which has, in turn, made love, dating and relationships even more complex.

Flings, casual sex, one night stands and the hookup trends have obviously gone for a toss but along with this something as simple as being intimate with your partner has turned into a big risk.

For those of us who believe in real relationships and love, kissing or even holding hands with your partner can put you at the risk of contracting coronavirus.

In the current times, we don’t just need protection from Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) but also from COVID-19 and that is a bigger concern.

The millennials find it very difficult to fall in love and commit which all leads back to anxiety and fear of heartbreak but the pandemic has just increased the anxiety and stress with regards to love but this has also made them question the integrity and value of casual digital relationships. The pandemic might cause anxiety and test their patience but at the same time, it might help the millennials understand the value of love and meaningful relationships and steer away from casual and meaningless sex and relationships. Maybe we just have to wait it out and time will tell how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the new-gen and their view of love, dating, relationships and intimacy.- Newsheads