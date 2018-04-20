THIRTY AND NOT OUT

TEENAGE FOOTBALLERS’ SECRETS . . . This graphic, produced after a global research conducted by Coca-Cola related to the Copa Coca-Cola, a tournament that was launched in Zimbabwe in 1989 but has how spread across the world, shows trends related to teenage footballers’ behaviour across the globe

Robson Sharuko Senior Sports Editor

IN a few weeks’ time, organisers of the Copa Coca-Cola, a revolutionary schools’ football tournament introduced in this country, which is boosting the development of the game around the globe, will launch the 30th edition of a tourney which has provided a platform for players like the legendary Peter Ndlovu to announce their arrival on the big stage.

It’s a testimony to the sponsors’ bold commitment to help in the identifying and development of talented teenage footballers in this country in particular, and around the world, in general, that the Copa Coca-Cola tournament is now the longest-running sponsored football tournament in Zimbabwe.

And, crucially for Zimbabwe, it has now turned into a global show, with the tournament – which has its roots in this country – now held in more than 60 countries across five different continents, in a major seal of approval for the way local organisers have handled this project.

In 2014, a record number of more than 80 000 schools from across the world took part in the Copa Coca-Cola tournament, with more than 1,3 million teenage footballers showcasing their budding talents in the tournament.

And a global research conducted by the sponsors, Coca-Cola, praised Zimbabwe for her pioneering role in introducing the tournament in 1989, when a 16-year-old Peter Ndlovu was still a student at Mzilikazi High School in Bulawayo, before his explosion into becoming the greatest Warrior of all-time.

Now commonly referred to as King Peter by an army of local fans who will always treasure the leading role he played for his country in ending the Warriors’ two decades of a fruitless search for a place at the Nations Cup finals, Ndlovu remains the ultimate symbol of both excellence and commitment to the national cause when it comes to football in this country.

On August 2, 1989, in his hometown of the City of Kings, King Peter used the Copa Coca-Cola tournament to introduce himself to the national audience as he led his Mzilikazi High School team to success with a crushing 3-0 victory over Manunure High School of Kwekwe in the final.

“Mzilikazi High School won the inaugural Coca-Cola Secondary Schools Trophy when they overcame Manunure 3-0 at Gifford High School,’’ a report of the events of that afternoon carried in this newspaper chronicled the events of that afternoon.

“Gift Banda put Mzilikazi on the path to victory when he scored the opener and the others came from Benjamin Nkonjera and the young and impressive Peter Ndlovu later on in the opening half.

“Mzilikazi had edged Hippo Valley out of the final when they overcame them 2-1 in the semi-final while Manunure beat favourites Seke 2 3-2 to book their place in the final. “Mzilikazi took the winners’ cheque of $1 500, while Manunure walked away with $500 for the runners-up spot.’’

The late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, who was then Senior Minister in the President’s Office, was the guest of honour that afternoon and presented the teams with their prizes.

It’s ironic that just a few weeks before the launch of the 30th edition of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament in this country, the talent that used to flow from this tourney, with Norman Mapeza, Kennedy Nagoli, Harlington Shereni, Vusa Nyoni, Walter Musona, Johannes Ngodzo, Tatenda Mukuruva and Washington Arubi, to name but a few, national team coach Sunday Chidzambwa has been mourning about the dearth of talent, especially playmakers in this country.

When Peter Ndlovu starred at the 1989 tournament, very few knew that in just over a year, he would have transformed himself into the Soccer Star of the Year, which he shared with George Nechironga in 1990, before winning the prestigious award again the following year and leaving for England where he would make history as the first African footballer to feature in the English Premiership in August 1992.

And, on the 30th anniversary of that tournament which showcased Peter’s talents, Coca-Cola say the tournament has been such a huge success it has had a massive impact in the development of the game around the world.

“In 1989, Coca-Cola in Zimbabwe created a competition to empower footballing passion and support the development of budding grassroots talent,” their survey said.

“The event was an unrivalled success and soon spread throughout the country before, almost a decade later, moving across the Atlantic to Mexico in 1998, where it became Copa Coca-Cola (inspired by the Spanish word for Cup).

“The tournament was implemented in partnership with governments and football federations to make the competition one of the leading events in the country’s sporting calendar.

“Since the official introduction of the programme, Copa Coca-Cola has expanded to more than 60 countries across five different continents.

“More than 80 000 schools took part (in 2014), encouraging over 1,3 million young players to follow an active, healthy lifestyle and embody values such as team spirit, friendship and respect.

“Copa Coca-Cola continues to expand, with more countries and teens participating in the tournament.’’

Coca-Cola says the tournament continues to grow around the world and the company expects millions of more teenage schoolboys and girls around the world to play in the schools’ festival before they go on to make a name for themselves as professionals.

“One of the primary aims of Copa Coca-Cola is to give as many teens an opportunity to be active while playing a sport they love as possible. The results of the research demonstrate the significant benefits – physically, socially and mentally – teens garner playing football,’’ the report says.

“As Copa Coca-Cola expands its footprints into new markets, the aim is for more and more players to get involved and for more teens to feel inspired to lead active healthy lives, form lasting friendships, learn important life skills and follow their dreams.”

The report has been a major coup for Coca-Cola Zimbabwe and their local partners, for their revolutionary innovation to start a tournament that would eventually be embraced by the whole world.

Former Winners

1989 – Mzilikazi High School

1990 – Hippo Valley High School

1991 – Hippo Valley High School

1992 – Churchill Boys High School

1993 – Mzilikazi High School

1994 – Churchill Boys High School

1995 – Mashoko High School

1996 – Hippo Valley High School

1997 – Hippo Valley High School

1998 – Mutare Boys High School

1999 – Mzilikazi High School

2000 – Churchill High School

2001 –Mzilikazi High School

2002 – Lord Malvern High School

2003 – Lord Malvern High School

2004 – Cranborne High School

2005 – Mt Pleasant High School

2006 – Chipadze High School

2007 – Pamushana High School

2008 – Churchill Boys high School

2009 – Dzivarasekwa High 2 School

2010 – Dewure High School

2011 –Manunure High School

2012 – Mzingwane High School

2013 – Chemhanza High School

2014 – Chemhanza High School

2015 – Dewure High School

2016 – Rujeko High School

2017 – Rusununguko High School

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Copa Coca-Cola tournament, The Herald will be providing you with weekly reports about the journey of this great tourney and how it has impacted on football in this country, in particular, and around the world, in general