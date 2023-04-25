Thieves steal vehicle from police station

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two suspected thieves who stole a vehicle from a police station which they had abandoned at a crime scene where they had waylaid tobacco farmers have appeared in court charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Fungai Yakobo (23) Tinevimbo Shumba (18) appeared before magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje who remanded them in custody and advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on April 6, at around 2am along Drummond road, Milton Park in Harare, Yakobo, Shumba and their accomplices who are still at large were intercepted by police in the process of stealing tobacco bales from some trucks transporting the farm produce to the market.

The accused persons eventually escaped, abandoning their motor vehicle a Honda Fit registration number AEO9981 engine number L13A2048478 and chassis number GD12143554.

The State alleges that the motor vehicle was seized by police and taken to Milton Park Police Station as an exhibit.

It is alleged that on April 13, at around 2.35am, the accused persons went to ZRP Milton Park Police Station where they used unknown means to open and start the vehicle.

They drove away the motor vehicle and the offence was discovered and a report was filed.

It is alleged that on April 23, police received information on the whereabouts of the motor vehicle which was in the possession of Yakobo, Shumba and their accomplices still at large.

Police arrested Yakobo and Shumba but their accomplices escaped with the motor vehicle.