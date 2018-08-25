Thieves raid CID farm

Freeman Razemba, Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two suspected thieves after they allegedly raided the Criminal Investigations (CID) Projects Farm in Marondera and stole property and copper cables worth nearly $8 000.

The two, Ishmael Chepiri and Takudzwa Tarusira, both aged 20 and from Epworth in Harare were arrested following a tip off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests yesterday.

“Circumstances are that on August 13, 2018, the accused persons who are both from Epworth, Harare hatched a plan to steal cables from ZRP CID Projects Farm in Marondera. The duo proceeded to the farm and stole copper cables valued at $7 700,” he said.

He said police received a tip off from members of the public leading to the arrest of the two and the recovery of the cables and goods.

“The two were taken to Marondera Magistrates’ Court where they were convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment each. Police are warning members of the public against possession of copper without a licence that they risk being arrested,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Last week, police also arrested two suspected housebreakers who were terrorising residents in Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls and stealing their property and electrical gadgets during the night.

The police recovered several electrical gadgets and property worth over $20 000 following the arrest of Trymore Katakwa (36) and Fidelis Muchingami (36).

Waterfalls Police Station officer-in-charge Insp Christopher Mupita said sometime last week, members of the neighbourhood watch committee who were on patrol in the area saw one of the suspects, Katakwa walking alone during the night and was carrying a bag with housebreaking equipment.

He was ordered to stop but he fled and hid at a house in the area where he was arrested. He was taken to the police station where he revealed that he was in the habit of breaking into people’s houses to steal property and gadgets.

Katakwa later led police to the arrest of his other accomplice, Muchingami at his hideout at Retreat Farm near Waterfalls.

Police then recovered 13 plasma television sets, two electric machines, four DVD players, six home theatres, three gas tanks, 12 blankets, 15 pairs of shoes, various clothes and radios, among others.

Some of the property were positively identified by their owners at the police station. Most of the property had been sold to various people in and around the area.

Investigations revealed that the offences were committed between January and August 14 during the night while the occupants will be sleeping.

Police appealed to the public to ensure that they secure their homes to curb housebreaking and thefts.