Thieves get away with US$271 000, R2,2m from Bulawayo bank

Crime Reporter

Police have intensified investigations into a case in which thieves broke into a Nedbank branch in Belmont, Bulawayo, over the weekend, stealing more than US$271 000 and R2,2 million from safes.

Preliminary inquiries point to a possible inside job involving bank staff or security guards after the thieves managed to open the safes before fleeing with the cash.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said offence was discovered on Monday by Nedbank employees when they reported for duty.

“We are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft which was reported at Nedbank Belmont branch on August 28, 2023, by the bank staff when they reported for duty,” he said.

“The staff discovered that the back door of the bank had been vandalised and was wide open while the razor wire that is mounted on the precast wall around the premises had been cut. The screen door that leads to the bank had been tampered with and some windows had been forced open and some burglar bars had been cut.

“The alarm systems and control systems had also been tampered with while the bank vaults had also been forced open.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the unknown suspects unlocked three safes which contained United States dollars, Zimbabwean dollars and South African Rands.

“One of the safes contained US dollars, the other Zimbabwean dollars while the other one had South African Rands,” he said. “The unknown suspects took the US Dollars and South African Rands and left the Zimbabwean Dollars. US$271 500 and R2 242 000 was stolen.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were not ruling out the possibility of an inside job by bank staff or the security officers.

He said when the incident occurred, there was a security guard who was manning the premises.

Last month, police were looking for seven suspected armed robbers who are on their most wanted list after committing a spate of high profile criminal cases countrywide.

The robbers are believed to be hiding in South Africa where most of them have bought expensive houses and are also operating businesses from the proceeds of crime.

The gang is linked to several robberies countrywide including the raid on a cash-in-transit vehicle transporting nearly 12kg of gold worth US$675 000 from How Mine to Fidelity Printers and Refiners in October last year.

They are also suspected of robbing financial institutions, money transfer agents, wholesalers and grocery shops among others between May and October last year.

In Bulawayo alone, the gang reportedly got away with over US$858 000 and R508 000 in five raids within four months.

The suspects are linked to several other robberies countrywide in which large amounts of cash were stolen.

They are Elijah Vumbunu alias Mupositori, David Sawadye, Israel Zulu, Kudakwashe Mudzingwa alias Umbro, Takafa Vumbunu alias Naison Mahembe, Paul Chinake and Brian Murape.

Investigations carried out revealed that after committing the crimes the gang would flee to the neighbouring country where they have established some businesses.

Elijah Vumbunu, is alleged to be operating a trucking business and living in plush suburbs in South Africa.