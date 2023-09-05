Thieves detonate explosives, steal US$15 from Kadoma school safe

Provincial education director Mr Gabriel Mhuma (left) with officials from the school

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

CHEMUKUTE High School in Kadoma was yesterday morning gutted by fire believed to have been caused by explosives detonated by thieves.

The school in Cam and Motor Mine some 10 kilometres east of Kadoma had its administration block, library, senior laboratory, girls’ ablution and three classrooms gutted by the fire that started around 11 pm last night.

The fire was finally extinguished by various teams including Kadoma Fire Brigade.

According to the provincial education director, Mr Gabriel Mhuma the fire was a result of a suspected robbery.

“School authorities suspect that it was started by thieves who had broken into the administration block and used explosives to open the safe which only had US$15,” he said.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove was yet to give a comment this morning.