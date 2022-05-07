They came, saw, conquered and disappeared!

Danai Chitakasha

Special Correspondent

THE world is a stage, each of us play our part and depart. The football world is also like that.

There are legends of our game who came, saw and conquered! They dazzled us with their skills, some of them impressed us with their commitment to the game. Then they disappeared, leaving many wondering where they had gone. Some fans completely forgot about them but others still wonder what happened to their former heroes. What are they up to? Why are they not involved in the game which gave them fame and a little fortune?

In this article, let us remind each other of a few, 10 being the magical number.

1. Boy Ndlovu — His real name was Maxmillion but we all knew him as “Boy” and he was a dribbling wizard (par excellence). Many tales have been told about the diminutive winger, some of them true, some of them clearly exaggerated. However, what is universally accepted in our football narrative is that he was one of the best dribblers to emerge from this country. We had Vitalis “Digital” Takawira, Mike “Mabhurugwa” Abrahams, Edward “Madhobha” Katsvere and Joseph Kabwe among those who left defenders for dead with their dribbling skills. On this high table of dribblers, Boy will occupy the VIP chair.

Boy played for Eagles, a team packed with talented players like Felix Ntuthu, Stanford Ntini, Rahman “Rush” Gumbo, Elvis “Chuchu” Chiweshe, Stoneshed Moyo and Francis Paketh, among others. The team was a joy to watch. He later joined Highlanders.

Then Boy retired and literally erased himself from our football world. Pardon me for an evil morbid thought but I actually thought he had passed on. What a pleasant surprise therefore when a video of the now elderly Boy started circulating on social media. I was very happy to realise that the legend is alive and well. He is in South Africa apparently working in the transport sector. South Africa-based legend Alexander ‘’Cool Ruler’’ Maseko confirmed he is in constant touch with him. He is as fit as a fiddle but has no plans of ever involving himself with Zimbabwean football. What a shame!

2. Claudius Zviripayi — Nicknamed “Hokoyo” or “Zviri Muneti”, the lethal striker joined Dynamos from ZRP Tomlison and he continued with his rich vein of scoring form. After suffering a career threatening injury, he came back and reinvented himself as a leftback. Zviripayi was just good and without the injury, which slowed his progress, he would have gone very far in his career.

When he retired, he migrated to the United States of America from whence he has rarely commented on the goings on in our football world. Maybe he interacts with his former teammates but I do not remember reading a Claudius Zviripayi interview in the past 10 or so years. One is tempted to ask, Why?

3. Ephert Lungu — The tough as a teak Rio Tinto and senior national team defender was as good as they come. At the heart of the Rio Tinto defence in the 80’s, Lungu was impregnable. Rio Tinto had super fit players, they were a byproduct of their coach Joe Rugg’s tough training regime. The team’s football philosophy was rooted on fitness first and Lungu was the personification of that.

For a man who won the Soccer Star of the Year award in 1983 and captained the Zimbabwe Warriors, it is strange that he rarely comments about Zimbabwean football. I doubt if he is involved with the game at any level. The big man simply retreated to his Kadoma base. Is it disillusionment with the state of the local game? Or is it a question of splendid isolation. Only “Mwara” or “The Rock’’, as the legend was known can give us the answers to these questions. I hope one day he will.

4. Shepherd Murape — The chief strategist at Dynamos and the man who was the pioneer coach at newly-formed army side Black Rhinos has literally disappeared from our football radar. The term “itchy feet “ was coined with the legendary coach in mind. The man conquered our football world with Dynamos and Black Rhinos before moving to South Africa. There he has seen duty with more than 10 clubs which include Orlando Pirates and the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtics. It is, however, very rare to read about any of his views on the current state of our game. Many fans have actually forgotten about him, a clear case of out of sight out of mind. I hope one day he will give an interview to capture his rich football journey.

5.Tauya Murehwa — Nicknamed “The Flying Doctor” during his heydays at Dynamos, the legend seems disillusioned by the game which drew him to the limelight. Tauya was a dribbling wizard who was a master of the dummy. In full flight, he was virtually unplayable. In 1997 he had a great season and was supposed to clinch the Soccer Star of the Year award. However, football politics intervened and many journalists, who were unhappy with their favourite candidate Engelbert Dinha’s disqualification, sabotaged Tauya’s coronation. By default, they elevated Walter Tshuma although many fans felt that this was daylight robbery.

Did this injustice contribute to Tauya’s disillusionment with the local game? When he retired after his stint in South Africa, he detached himself from anything to do with our local game. He now lives as a hermit. At a time when our football industry is crying out for leadership, one can only wonder what would have happened if Tauya had decided to stay active in the game. He is missed!

6. Max Makanza Lunga — Nicknamed “Scara”, the former Dynamos forward was a lethal finisher during his peak years. He was also popular among the fans who also christened him “Sikorokoro” for his perceived lack of pace. But he did not really need pace because he had an eye for goal. He often reached double figures during his time at Dynamos. He also played for the Zimbabwe Warriors.

His performances earned him a move to Germany where he joined Bonner SC. When he retired he stayed on and was soon forgotten by the football fans who used to adore him. Out of sight, out of mind, yes that was the case indeed. Many fans have been asking about this legend wondering what he has been up to.

Recently another legend, who is now based in Germany, George “Zambia” Mbwando revealed the secret. Posting on his Facebook, he said, “My brother and coaching idol, Bla Max is doing wonders with a small club FC Hennef Under-16 team. He has been coaching for the past four years and is fighting against the rich clubs and beating them at their own game. Big up Blaz, I am following in your footsteps!”

Yes, the legend is doing well and is fully qualified to coach anywhere in the world. I hope one day this experience will be used to help Zimbabwe football development. We live in hope!

7. Walter Tshuma — The Hwange Football Club hit man was known as “El Nino” for a reason. He used to bang in goals at will and that earned him the Soccer Star of the Year award in 1997. Some fans, however, contested this recognition and claimed that Walter only won it by default. Journalism wars led to the sabotaging of clear favourite Tauya Murehwa and instead the award was handed over to the Chipangano hot shot.

The legend later played for Amazulu and CAPS United before disappearing from the local football radar. Recently, a post was made about him and no one was able to tell where he is.

It would be very interesting to find this legend and have an interview with him.

8. Patrick Chapoterera — The former winger, who made his name with Tanganda when he was still a schoolboy at Marist High, literally disappeared from the local football radar soon after retirement. The tearaway winger used to be a thorn in the flesh of many defenders and is probably among the top 10 players to wear the Tanganda FC green kit. He also played for Air Zimbabwe before hanging up his boots.

Chapoterera, who also trained as a teacher at Mutare Teachers College before joining Air Zimbabwe Jets where he also trained as an aircraft technician, simply gave up on the game after his retirement.

In the last interview he gave to his home town paper, The Manica Post in 2015, Patrick admitted that he had not watched a local league game since 2004. That’s a long time not to watch local football. Why? One may ask.

“Football is not what it used to be, there too many average players trying their luck!” came the damning assessment from Chapoterera. To date, it seems he has not changed his mind because he is not involved with the game as far as I know.

Chapoterera was also bitter because after he ruptured his tendons, he had to foot his own medical bills.

9. Tendai Chieza/Roy Barreto — The double act which delivered the league title for Zimbabwe Saints in 1988 are greatly missed from the Zimbabwe football terrain. The way they coached that team, which inspired the late singer Zexie Manatsa to declare: “Vakomana vanotamba bhora sevanotamba tsoro, ukadyiwa ne Saints wadyiwa nebob…” was the stuff of legends. The team was unbeaten in the league the whole season as they passed their way to the title. In the process, the team also provided the nation with the Soccer Star of the Year. Ephraim Chawanda was the deserved winner of that prestigious award.

Roy Barretto later moved to Highlanders and also became the assistant manager to Reinard Fabisch during the Dream Team era. South Africa soon came calling but after that, he completely went off the radar. Where is Barretto? To be honest, I have no clue.

On the other hand, Big Tee, as the mastermind coach Chieza was called, migrated to England and that marked the end of his football contribution to Zimbabwe. What a shame because he was a football mastermind, a football think tank!

10 Sunday Masauso — Dear reader allow me to ask: where is Sunday Masauso? I used to watch this legend at Black Aces’ favourite hunting ground, Gwanzura Stadium, and he was a finisher of note. I remember he was very good in the air and scored many goals that way.

But since he hung up his boots, I have not heard much about him. I hope he is alive and well and it will be good to hear from him.

(The Sports Editor of The Herald, Collin Matiza, has it on good authority that Masauso, now a devout Catholic, is still alive and kicking; and he stays near the Paradise area between Highfield’s Lusaka Lines and Glen Norah C in Harare).

Sunday Masauso, what a name, what a player!

Indeed, there are many legends who graced our football stadia but disappeared completely after retirement.

I hope they are well and doing fine in their various endeavors. I can only say, all the best!

Sisonke.