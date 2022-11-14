There is no perfect country in the Commonwealth – Prof Franschesci

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The Commonwealth Assistant Secretary General Professor Luis Franschesci has said there’s no perfect country in the world including in the 56-member group and pledged to assist Zimbabwe rejoin the club.

Prof Franschesci, who is leading a four-member Commonwealth assessment team that has been in the country since Saturday, said this today during a meeting with a Government team led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

“There is no perfect country in the world, not that we are aware of. There’s no perfect country in the Commonwealth, there’s no perfect nation, but there are countries that are resilient which are trying to do the right thing for their people. We have to realise in those 56 nations (Commonwealth members) and we are together with Zimbabwe, helping you to come back home,” he said.

The team will also meet various stakeholders during its week-long visit to assess the country’s political, economic and social situation in its bid to re-join the club it withdrew from 19 years ago.

In his opening remarks, Minister Shava said the Government has made significant political and economic reforms to improve the livelihoods of the general populace.