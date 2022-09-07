There is more after school hockey: Heuer

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe men’s field hockey team captain Brad Heuer says their recent qualification for the African Games should be an inspiration to young players as there is more to look forward to after school hockey.

Both men and women’s national teams secured their spots at next year’s Games during the Central South Africa tournament held in Harare.

The African Games will be staged in Ghana.

“It’s a huge boost for Zimbabwean sport especially for hockey. With youngsters watching and everything, when they see that we are going to the African Games, it gives them something to work towards.

“So those young boys and girls that were just watching and thinking that school hockey was the end, there is actually a lot more after school hockey. And they can also get a chance to qualify for the African Games, hopefully even the Olympics maybe, one day.

“But even playing in a tournament like this, there is nothing better than playing country. So I think it’s a huge boost for us, huge boost for hockey and hopefully we just keep rising,” said Heuer.