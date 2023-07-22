‘There is enough water to sustain irrigation activities’

Esther Tom

FARMERS producing crops under irrigation this winter may worry about everything else but water following revelations by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) that the country’s major dams have maintained their average highest levels at 86, 8 percent compared to the 68, 8 percent mark normally recorded during the corresponding period every other year.

In a press statement this Thursday, ZINWA revealed that dam water levels had maintained an average percentage higher than the 68, 8 percent normally expected during this time of the year ensuring that the country has surplus water to sustain the 2023/24 summer cropping season’s irrigation water requirements.

ZINWA corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the country had surplus water despite the intensive winter cropping season and domestic use.

“As of July 20, 2023, the national dam level average remains at 86, 8 percent, higher than the 68, 8 percent normally expected during this time of the year. This means the country has sufficient water to sustain the current winter cropping and early summer cropping irrigation requirements,” Mrs Munyonga said.

Farmers and other domestic users must, however, ensure that their water use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as is required by the law so as to preserve the water resources for future agricultural and domestic purposes.

Towns, cities, growth points and rural service centres are also water secure with the majority of dams holding sufficient water to see these centres through to the next rainy season.

Regardless of the fact that the country currently boasts healthy water levels, ZINWA has reminded water users across the board that water is a finite resource, which must be used efficiently and sparingly. Lavish use of the water may easily lead to exhaustion of the current quantities, which will create deficits that will affect all activities including agriculture.