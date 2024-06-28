Theatre in the Park hosts creatives’ mental health conference

Arts Reporter

AFRIREMEDY Arts for Development Trust is holding a two-day mental health conference and exhibition for creatives at Harare’s Theatre in the Park.

The inaugural event called the Afriremedy Healing Canvas Conference is running under the theme “Engaging Narratives for Social Justice and Mental Health”.

In an interview, festival organiser Courage Chinokwetu said the conference is being held online and physically.

“It provides an intersection between arts and health as we aim to explore the transformative power of arts in promoting mental, emotional and physical wellness.”

Some of the major highlights of the conference are presentations on mental health and live performances from Afro-fusion musician, Nicole Livet.

The conference ends on Saturday.