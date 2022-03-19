The Written Word!

FOLK HEROES . . . The Jungleman’’ Bruce Grobbelaar and the legendary Ebson “Sugar’’ Muguyo (right) grabbed newspaper headlines during their illustrious careers while playing for Liverpool in England and Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, respectively

Danai Chitakasha

Special Correspondent

A LOT of good things have been written about our football legends at home and abroad.

Allow me in this article to capture some of those plaudits which underscore the appreciation that the writers had for our legends. I will go with 10 — my magical number!

Cephas Chimedza: He played for CAPS United before moving to Belgium to play for Sint-Truidence, among other teams. This is what one online newspaper said about his football abilities: “He has a very good pass and sees the game like no other. A type like him is not around in Belgium. He works perfectly between the lines and is a resting point..!” — Voetbalkrant.com

Wow, what a tribute that was. It is no hyperbole that Chimedza or “Mai Chisamba”, as we nicknamed him, was indeed a clever midfielder whose ability to read the game was up there with the best. He was a game-changer with his clever passes and these plaudits are well deserved.

Bruce Grobbelaar: In England he was nicknamed “The Clown Prince of Goalkeepers” but in 1982 he grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons. When Liverpool beat Roma in a European Cup final on penalties the headline in Liverpool magazine, This Is Anfield read: “Arriverderci Roma!! Grobbelaar’s Spaghetti Legs Deliver Liverpool’s Fourth European Cup!”

It is also true to say that Liverpool have a strong fan base among Zimbabweans. To a large extent Bruce contributed to that especially among those fans of an older generation. Of course, there was John Barnes, he was a hero for many in the 80’s and as such many started following Liverpool.

Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo: Many credit the special relationship between Kaiser Chiefs and many Zimbabwean players to the impact that Ebson Muguyo had when he joined “Amakhosi/The Phefani Glamour Boys” in 1978. Muguyo remains a well respected figure and is still treated like royalty whenever he visits.

An article in the African Soccer Mirror written in 1978 had this to say about the legend: “Ebson ‘Giya Makhosi’ Muguyo is a razzle dazzle of a football dynamo. He is a formidable striker and a football machine. Watching Muguyo in full-flight gives pleasure to the heart..!”

What an appreciation!

Francis Shonhayi: He is regarded as one of the best defenders to grace the South African league. His value at Amazulu was captured when Kickoff Magazine had him on the front cover holding a Royal staff and a shield with the caption: “Shonhai: Can he take Amazulu to the top?”

Headlining the popular magazine showed how important the man we all knew as “Sandura” was to the Amazulu cause.

Shadreck Ngwenya: He moved from Dynamos to Moroka Swallows in 1978. In his first match, he scored a hat-trick of headers against Highlands Park.

A report in The Sowetan opinioned: “If Highlands Park had the licence to kill, they would have chopped off Ngwenya’s head. The way he terrorised their defenders and scored those headers made him public enemy number one to the team!”

Peter Ndlovu: They could not quite pronounce his name. They called him “Nlove”, they also nicknamed him “The Bulawayo Bullet” and “The Flying Elephant” in England.

Peter terrorised defenders in England at will but it is his hattrick of goals against Liverpool during the 1994-1995 season which will live long in the memory of those who watched the match.

Writing in the Liverpool Echo, one writer highlighted this: “The Zimbabwean international became the first opposition player to score a treble at Anfield since Terry Alcock of Norwich in 1961.

“Ndlovu single-handedly won the three points for Coventry in this surprise 3-2 victory. At Anfield you usually get a cup of tea and a hiding, Ndlovu bagged himself a treble!”

That is some appreciation and it feels good to read of such great exploits of a fellow countryman.

Benjani Mwaruwari: He is still a folk hero in Portsmouth. When Pompey beat Reading 7-4 in a league match, “The Undertaker” plundered four goals for himself.

The Independent, a UK newspaper, headlined with: “Benjani and Pompey in Seventh Heaven!”

When Portsmouth beat Derby 3-1 with Benjani grabbing a hattrick, the same paper captured it with: “Benjani Hattrick Quenches Pompey goal Thirst!”

Talk of impact? This, is impact! His manager Harry Redknapp added to the plaudit: “He is a nice lad, he is tough as iron and plays through the knocks . . . !”

That was Benjani for you, he always sacrificed for the team.

Tinashe “Father” Nengomasha: In South Africa they nicknamed him “The General”. An article in the KickOff magazine which is an authoritative voice in South African football had this to say about his impact in 2004: “Nengomasha is the rock on which Chiefs team is built.

His timely interceptions, exquisite shielding of the ball and diagonal passes have earned him the nickname ‘The General’. He made disciples out of the doubting Thomases who thought he was just another cheap acquisition from Zimbabwe.”

Indeed Nengomasha is still regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders to grace the South African league.

Marvelous Nakamba: The man with a marvellous name has not hit the ground running at Aston Villa, but he has put in some blinding performance at times.

In one match he played a blinder against Brighton and one contributor could not resist offering the praises.

He wrote to the Birmingham Mail: “He kept possession well. Not once did I not see him play a forward pass if a forward pass was an option. Playing sideways and backwards is necessary at times. Bad players try to force passes that are not there. Nakamba knows what pass to play…!”

I know many Zimbabwe fans have accused him of hiding in matches, but this contributor really appreciated Nakamba’s value to the team.

Wilfred Mugeyi: “The Silver Fox’’ was much appreciated in South Africa despite seemingly chickening out of big money moves to the big boys of South African football like Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

An article in KickOff magazine had this to say about the Silver Fox: “He is one of the most feared strikers in the PSL.

He is renowned for his tenacity, his ability to sneak past defenders unnoticed and burying every chance that comes his way.”

It is true, “The Silver Fox’’ had goals in him, plenty of them!

Our Zimbabwean football legends have gone, seen and conquered with their performances. Many have retired but the written word will outlive their performances.

To borrow from the great Chinua Achebe from his classic, “Anthills of the Savanna”: “It is the story which outlives the sound of the war drums and the exploits of brave warriors . . . the story is our escort, without it we are blind!”

Indeed the story must live on, we should not forget their exploits. They are a part of our football legacy!